Cycode Now Available On AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leading application security platform, announced that it is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This expansion allows AWS, GCP and Azure customers to easily get started with Cycode to secure their software delivery pipelines.



AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure users can start using Cycode for its comprehensive Application Security (AppSec) platform providing visibility, security and integrity across all phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC). Cycode integrates with DevOps tools and infrastructure providers, hardens their security postures by implementing consistent governance, and reduces the risk of breaches with a series of scanning engines that look for issues like hardcoded secrets, infrastructure as code misconfigurations, code leaks and more.

“The demand for Cycode has grown tremendously as software supply chain security attacks continue to occur,” said Lior Levy, co-founder and CEO of Cycode. “Having Cycode available on AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure marketplaces makes it more accessible and easier for users to begin securing their software delivery pipelines and preventing attacks.”

Cycode works to prevent breaches with Secrets Scanning, Code Leak Detection, Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) and much more. The addition of Cycode’s platform to each marketplace demonstrates the company’s commitment to securing software delivery pipelines.

For more information about Cycode, visit https://cycode.com/ .

About Cycode

Cycode's modern approach to application security enables organizations to effectively secure their cloud-native applications with cost-efficient use of tooling and staff across the SDLC. The Cycode platform makes AppSec tools better through its Knowledge Graph, which provides complete context of the SDLC to improve accuracy and reduce mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR). Cycode merges the top eight AppSec tools into the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive AppSec platform. By correlating data across these tools Cycode offers new capabilities, like Pipeline Composition Analysis which identifies vulnerable dependencies and security issues missed by legacy tools like SCA and SAST—across the entire SDLC; pin-points vulnerable dependency locations and prioritizes threats by exploitability.