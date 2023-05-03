Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $1034 Million by 2026

Chicago, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medium-chain triglycerides market size was valued at USD 763 million in 2021. The market is estimated to expand USD 1034 million in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% over the projected period. With the rise in demand and preference for organic food products, medium-chain triglyceride manufacturers have been strategizing on developing innovative products at a reasonable price. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market Global Forecast, 2021-2026”.

Key Industry Development:

Medium chain triglycerides market is increasingly being used in sports nutrition products due to their ability to provide quick energy and improve endurance. This has led to the development of new medium-chain triglycerides-based sports supplements and energy drinks.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2026 CAGR 6.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 1034 million Segments covered Sources, Forms, Fatty Acid Types, Applications, and Regions Regions covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Market Opportunities Surging demand for natural and organic beauty products



Key Takeaways:

The caprylic acid segment dominated the market with a share of 50.4%, in terms of value.

The market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the industry. Key players include BASF, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group Ltd, Musim Mas Holdings, P&G Chemicals etc.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.4% by 2026

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incorporation of medium-chain triglycerides as an alternative to regular fats in diets

Medium-chain triglycerides are often used in nutritional diets, infant formulas, functional foods, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, sports drinks, and dietary supplements, as they rapidly generate energy and enhance the endurance of human body. These triglycerides are rapidly broken down and easily absorbed in the human body due to their shorter chain length of fatty acids, making them less likely to be stored as body fat. This also helps with instant energy generation in the body. Extremely low-carb or ketogenic diets are efficient ways of weight reduction, and these triglycerides can be added in such diets as they produce ketones.

Due to the aforesaid benefits, medium-chain triglycerides are becoming popular among consumers who are health conscious and inclined toward healthy eating habits, resulting in their increased demand.

Use of mineral oils as substitute

Mineral oils are often used as substitutes for medium-chain triglycerides in cosmetics and personal care products, as the former are more cost-effective. Medium-chain triglycerides act as good skin barrier builders when used in personal care products, but not strong enough as mineral oils. These triglycerides are good substitutes for mineral oils only if they are formulated without petrochemicals. Thus, the availability of substitutes such as mineral oils is restraining market growth.

Segments:

The caprylic acid segment dominated the market with a share of 50.4% in 2020, in terms of value as Caprylic acid does not have an offensive taste or smell. Thus, it is often the primary MCT used in MCT oil. Caprylic triglyceride is a compound that comes from combining fatty acids with glycerin. The fatty acids in the compound are medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). Caprylic acid is also known for its antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and can help treat skin disorders and acne. It’s also useful for treating urinary tract infections, bladder infections, STIs, and even gingivitis. It also helps to burn excess calories, which in turn leads to weight loss. The liver finds it easy to break down, or oxidize, MCFAs such as caprylic acid. This faster rate of oxidation leads to a higher rate of energy expenditure.

The nutritional supplements segment by application dominated the market, with a share of 25.9%

The nutritional supplements segment accounted for the major share of 25.9% in 2020, with a total value of USD 186.5 million. Medium-chain triglycerides aid in weight loss by reducing calorie intake and fat storage and increasing fullness, calorie burning, and ketone levels on low-carb diets.

Medium-chain triglycerides have numerous health benefits, ranging from better weight management to improved cognitive functioning. Saturated fats and MCTs are good for consumption on daily basis; they help in reducing the risks associated with hormone imbalances, weight gain, gut problems, and cognitive disorders. They also support maintenance of a healthy gut environment. MCTs are digested more rapidly than long chain triglycerides. It supports in reducing stored body fat by raising metabolic function and helps in better digestion and gives more energy. MCTs are not stored in fat deposits in the body as much as LCTs. Furthermore, MCTs have been shown to enhance thermogenesis (i.e., fat burning). So, they seem to offer a triple approach to weight loss - they have a lower calorie content than other fats, are minimally stored as fat, and contribute to enhanced metabolism to burn even more calories.

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest market for MCTs due to the increasing demand for health and wellness products and the rising popularity of ketogenic diets in the region. The United States is the major contributor to the market growth in this region.

Europe is another significant market for MCTs due to the growing demand for functional food and dietary supplements. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are some of the major markets in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the MCTs market due to the increasing health awareness and rising disposable income of the population in the region. China, India, and Japan are some of the major markets in the region.

The demand for MCTs in Latin America is expected to grow due to the increasing popularity of health and wellness products and the rising demand for functional food and beverages. Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the market growth in the region.

The market for MCTs in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional food products. South Africa and Saudi Arabia are some of the major markets in the region.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

BASF SE (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands)

Dupont(US)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

Musim Mas Holdings (Singapore)

Croda International Plc (UK)

P&G Chemicals (US)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the projected market value of the global medium-chain triglycerides market?

The global medium-chain triglycerides market size is projected to reach USD 1034 million by 2026.

What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global medium-chain triglycerides market for the next five years?

The global medium-chain triglycerides market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026.

What are the major revenue pockets in the medium-chain triglycerides market currently?

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the consumption of medium-chain triglycerides, globally. Growing usage in cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverages segment is driving the demand for medium-chain triglycerides such as caprylic, capric, and lauric triglycerides in the region. China, India, and Japan are the leading consuming countries of medium-chain triglycerides.

