CleanSpark Releases April 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ending April 30, 2023.

"Our high efficiency measures and low power rates have made meaningful contributions to our margins this month even as difficulty has substantially increased,” said Zach Bradford, CEO. “The result of these efforts is that while we have mined fewer bitcoin this month, the bitcoin we have mined is being driven to our bottom line. As we look to the next few months, we expect Washington to be fully energized, which will bump our hashrate as we maintain our competitive edge in these tight market conditions. We are looking forward to sharing our quarterly performance in more detail, including some exciting updates on our expansion plans in Washington and Sandersville, on our earnings call next week. We hope shareholders and other stakeholders will tune in.”

“We continue to make meaningful progress toward optimizing the operational efficiency of our fleet as we work toward becoming the most efficient miner in North America,” said Taylor Monnig, CleanSpark’s vice president of mining technology. “CleanSpark’s uptime is already apparent in terms of realized hashrate, which is essentially the amount of time our mining operations are fully online. We expect to maintain that edge as the pace of deliveries for the newly released S19J Pro+ machines ramp up and are installed at our Sandersville and Washington facilities. Later this year, Sandersville will also host the bulk of the XPs, 45,000 in total, that we announced a few weeks ago, accelerating important upgrades to our fleet efficiency.”

April Bitcoin Mining Update (unaudited)

Bitcoin mined in April: 524

CY2023 bitcoin mined: 2,395

Total BTC holdings as of April 30: 313

Total BTC converted for operations and growth in April: 407

Currently deployed fleet of about 67,700 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a hashrate of 6.7 EH/s

The Company funded growth and operations through the sale of 407 bitcoins in April 2023 at an average of approximately $29,000 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of approximately $11.8 million. April daily BTC mined averaged 17.47 and reached a high of 18.17.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte’s Fast 500. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com .

