Male Plus Makes It Easier to “Get in the Mood”

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking a libido enhancer is often associated with extremes. Either someone can’t get an erection beforehand, or once they’ve taken a dose of something like Viagra or Cialis, they can’t get things to stop. The concept has found expression in countless sitcoms and stand-up acts, all of which poke fun at the reality: libido enhancers can easily overcompensate.



This is part of the appeal of using a natural solution as an alternative. “Natural libido enhancers offer a slower, steadier, and healthier form of sexual support for the mind and body,” says Tim Torfs, creator of the natural men’s libido enhancer Male Plus. Torfs goes on to explain that his supplement, which utilizes natural ingredients like Tribulus Terrestris, Maca Root, and Siberian Ginseng, doesn’t overcompensate. It simply supports. “Male Plus isn’t like taking a caffeine pill,” says Torfs, “It doesn’t give you near-instant superpowers followed by a crash. Instead, you should plan on taking the supplement earlier in the day, at least a few hours before you plan on getting busy. After a while, you’ll start to feel the results, and they won’t go away quickly.”

This natural approach is designed to stoke sexual desire, calm the mind, and increase blood flow throughout the body. Together, this intimate concoction of elements makes it easier to get into and stay in the mood.

It’s also worth pointing out that while the effects of Male Plus can last for hours and even days, this doesn’t mean a person has an erection for all of that time. A recent article detailing a Male Plus user’s experience pointed out (translated from Dutch), “You don't have to worry about constantly walking around with an erection with this natural pill. You really have to get in the mood first.”

Once in the mood, though, things can happen fast. In the words of the owner, life should be fun, and Male Plus makes that possible. Torfs adds that, while Male Plus is a different way to address a low libido, it is still very effective. “I always suggest that first-time users start with half a dose,” he says with a grin, “See where that gets you.”

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.