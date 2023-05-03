Male Plus Is Calming Nerves and Restoring Fun to the Bedroom

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sex is an intimate experience that engages the mind as well as the body. Mayo Clinic describes male sexual arousal as “a complex process that involves the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels.” The medical publication goes on to explain that conditions like erectile dysfunction can develop due to struggles in any one of these areas, from physical ailments like heart disease or high blood pressure to something as seemingly innocuous and unrelated as stress.



It’s the potential of strained or poor mental health as a contributor to low libido that encouraged Tim Torfs, founder of Male Plus, to include Siberian Ginseng in his popular natural libido enhancer. “The formula has some of nature’s most effective libido boosters, including Tribulus Terrestris and Maca Root,” explains Torfs, “but the goal here is to improve your overall libido, not just maximize performance. Male Plus is about restoring a sense of fun and pleasure to the bedroom. Not just stroking the male ego. That’s why we included Ginseng.”

Torfs goes on to explain that, while Ginseng does contribute to the bodily elements of his product’s effect, its inclusion goes beyond the physical. “Ginseng can calm your body down and combat stress in your mind,” he continues, “It’s a way to calm down, let go of those nagging worries, and really focus on the moment. A healthy, destressed mindset is an easily overlooked aspect of a healthy sex life.”

Male Plus is popular in Torf’s home country of Belgium, where many of his existing clientele are already happy customers. The brand is also in the process of entering the U.S., where American men will soon be able to utilize its natural libido enhancers to restore that sense of fun to their own intimate experiences.

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.