Julie Casteel to Speak at Women in Tech Global Conference 2023

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex, will be a featured speaker at the Women in Tech Global Conference 2023 at 9:30-9:50am ET on May 9, 2023.



The conference is hosted by the WomenTech Network and will feature tech professionals, industry innovators, around 6000 WomenTech Network Ambassadors from 172 countries, and a lineup of the most renowned executives and C-level women in technology.

As a featured speaker, Casteel will share her perspective and experiences on "How To Level Up Your Career Path and Maximize Your Personal Growth Opportunities."

“I am thrilled to speak at the Women in Tech Global Conference to help support women around the world on their journey in the tech industry,” said Casteel. “We must continue to focus on ensuring equality in the workplace at all levels and across all industries. I am looking forward to sharing my real-world experiences to help inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders to reach the top and achieve their goals.”

The Women in Tech Conference is aiming at uniting once again 100,000 women from all over the world. The theme for this year’s conference is evolving around Technology Leadership, Tech Innovation, Career Growth, and how we can make an impact and shape the future together.

"The Women in Tech Global Conference is the perfect opportunity for women in tech to come together and learn from some of the top names in the industry. This year, we're excited to have more C-level speakers than ever before and to focus on building an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world. We're looking forward to inspiring and empowering attendees to make a difference in their careers and in the world,” said Anna Radulovski, Founder and CEO at WomenTech Network.

The event is both virtual and in-person. Tickets can be purchased here.

About WomenTech Network

WomenTech Network is the world's leading community for women in tech with more than 7,000 Global Ambassadors representing 172 countries. 70,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date in order to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 3.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity. More information is available at https://www.womentech.net/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

