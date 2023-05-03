ClearDATA Continues To Win Industry Accolades, Earning Two Prestigious Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, today announced it has won two awards, recognizing its leadership in healthcare cloud technology and information security. The company has been recognized in the seventh annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards and the 11th annual Global InfoSec Awards.



The annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor breakthrough companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries today. ClearDATA has been selected as “Best Cloud Security Solution” for its secure, compliant and scalable cloud solution that helps healthcare organizations drive innovation and improve patient care. This marks ClearDATA’s fourth consecutive MedTech Breakthrough win.

The Global InfoSec Awards, presented by the industry leading Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize companies from around the world that demonstrate innovation, leadership and excellence in information security. ClearDATA has been named a winner in the "Best Solution for Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)" category for its expertise in helping healthcare organizations protect their data while operationalizing privacy and security, and accelerating digital transformation.

"ClearDATA is honored to receive these prestigious awards. They truly reflect our commitment to delivering the most secure and compliant healthcare-native cloud solution, empowering healthcare organizations to modernize and improve patient care," said Rick Froehlich, CEO of ClearDATA. "We are proud to be at the forefront of cloud technology and cybersecurity in healthcare, and will continue to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and services to meet their needs, no matter where they are in their cloud journey.”

To learn more about how ClearDATA’s healthcare-specific managed services help healthcare organizations protect their data—so they can achieve their most ambitious cloud objectives—visit cleardata.com .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com .