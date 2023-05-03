DaVinci Smiles Publishes New Report About the Cost of Dental Implants in Perth

Yokine, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaVinci Smiles Dental Implants conducted extensive research and published a report with detailed information about the cost of dental implants in Perth. This comes with a comprehensive guide that people can use if they are starting to consider getting dental implants and want to know more about the potential costs associated with this type of dental treatment. This report shows everything people need to know about the different types of dental implants they can choose.

People looking for answers about the dental implant costs in Perth and want to know how to proceed with this kind of dental treatment will get all the information they need from this comprehensive report. If people want to have a deeper understanding of this in relation to their personal needs, they can book an appointment to get a dental consultation to learn more about the benefits of dental implants.

What the Report Shows

The report shows the costs associated with getting dental implants and summarizes them for each type of dental implant. This includes single implants, multiple implants, all-on-4 dental implants, full mouth dental implants, and even implant retained dentures. The reason for this is because the different types of dental implants vary depending on the number of teeth that need replacing which also impacts the final cost.

Single Implants

Patients looking to get a single-tooth implant can expect to pay between $5,000-$7,000 depending on the type of implant and what kind of materials are used. In some cases, patients should expect to incur additional costs if their dentist thinks they need a bone graft before the implant is fitted. Prices for single implants may vary depending on the factors listed above, but overall, patients should expect to pay within this range.

Multiple Implants

When a patient needs to fill in large gaps between their teeth, or they are missing multiple original teeth, dentists may recommend that they get multiple implants. Since patients would receive several implants at once, the costs can range from $10,000-$30,000. This price range differs depending on how complex the procedure is, however.

Implant Retained Dentures

This is a good alternative to dentures and it starts from about $15,000. The cost could increase depending on a patient’s specific circumstances and whether they need to get a bone graft before receiving their implants. This procedure involves attaching dentures onto four titanium implants to act as an anchor. This can help prevent potential slipping that often occurs with conventional dentures alone.

All-On-4 Dental Implants

This is a new, innovative treatment where dentists place four titanium posts into a patient’s jaw bone to support a full arch dental prosthesis. The average cost for this treatment starts from about $25,000 and it includes crown fabrication, dental surgery, and even X-ray.

Full Mouth Dental Implants

This is the most expensive type of dental implant because dentists will have to replace nearly all of a patient’s natural teeth with artificial ones supported by titanium posts in the jaw bone. The average cost starts from about $35,000, however, the final cost depends on how complex the procedure is and the patient’s bone density.

This report is a great resource for people who want to get dental implants in Perth and need more information about the different types of treatments and their costs.

