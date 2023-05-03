Cell Expansion Market Set to Register a CAGR of 15% and Reach US$ 60.68 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports studies, the global cell expansion market was valued in 2022 at US$ 17.25 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 15% to reach US$ 60.68 billion by 2031.

The global market for cell expansion was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. To facilitate medical research, cell expansion is the extremely artificial creation of daughter cells from a single cell.

Recent Development in the Global Cell Expansion Market:

In March 2022, a collaboration between Sotelab of Brazil, one of Latin America's leading suppliers and distributors of laboratory and life sciences equipment, and Netherlands business Applikon Biotechnology B.V. (Applikon) was recently announced.

Cell Expansion Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 17.25 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 60.68 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by product, cell type, application, end user and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Takeaways:

The prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving the market revenue share.

The rise in government and private sector investments in R&D programs is driving the demand for the cell expansion market.

Several advancements and increasing R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the cell expansion market revenue is the rising number of cancer patients, creating a big patient pool and an opportunity for manufacturers to tap into and profit from the market. Furthermore, technical developments in cell expansion technologies and increased government spending on healthcare-related concerns contributed to market revenue growth.

However, ethical concerns related to research in cell biology are expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on products, the global cell expansion market is segmented into consumables, culture flasks, accessories, instruments, and others. Due to the rising innovations of vaccines and other biologics, the consumables segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. The consumable segment is further sub-segmented into reagents, medium, sera, and disposables.

Segmentation By Cell Type

Based on the cell type, the global cell expansion market is segmented into mammalian, microbial cells, and others. Due to the enormous research and innovation of regenerative medicines, the mammalian cells segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on application, the global cell expansion market is segmented into biopharmaceuticals, tissue culture & engineering, drug development, cancer research, vaccine production, gene therapy, stem cell and regenerative medicine, and others. Due to the widespread interest and funding for research, the regenerative medicine and stem cell research segment accounts for a significant revenue share in the global market.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the global cell expansion market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, cell banks, research institutes, and others. The research institutes segment accounts for the largest revenue share and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to the large utilization of cell expansion consumables by research institutes.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global cell expansion market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the availability of a well-established healthcare system and cancer prevalence, North America accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent market players operating in the global market for cell expansion:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.,

Becton, Dickinson, and Company,

G.E. Healthcare,

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC),

Lonza,

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for cell expansion in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

