THINKERS50 MANAGEMENT EXPERTS MARTIN LINDSTROM, TIFFANI BOVA, AND NILOFER MERCHANT JOIN EXECONLINE TO PREPARE FUTURE-READY LEADERS

New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ExecOnline , the pioneer of online leadership development, and Thinkers50 , the global ranking of management thinkers, announced Martin Lindstrom, Tiffani Bova, and Nilofer Merchant as the initial experts to develop leadership development experiences as part of the two organizations’ unique partnership and commitment to increase leaders’ access to the world’s best business and management ideas.

The current economic environment is having a clear impact on the workforce, with continued turbulence within even the largest organizations. As businesses navigate these conditions, the need for strong leaders to provide a steadying influence has become even more critical. Yet, according to research conducted by ExecOnline, only 9% of leaders have the right combination of strategic prioritization and talent engagement skills needed to effectively lead.

“Through our collaboration with Thinkers50, we sought to bring the knowledge and ideas of the best and the brightest to more leaders, helping to address the top challenges many are experiencing,” said Julia Alexander, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at ExecOnline. “We live in a fast-paced, unpredictable world, and providing access at-scale to leading experts like Martin, Tiffani, and Nilofer will have an exponential impact on leaders’ abilities to lead today and prepare for the future.”

As the world’s leading brand and culture transformation thought leader, Martin Lindstrom ’s learning experiences, which will be available on ExecOnline’s on-demand learning platform starting May 22, are anchored in helping leaders drive growth by advancing customer-centric innovation within their organizations. Lindstrom is also a New York Times best-selling author, one of the TIME Magazine’s "World's 100 Most Influential People,” and among the world's top 50 business thinkers named by Thinkers50.

Lindstrom will keynote ExecConnect 2023 , ExecOnline’s virtual conference taking place on May 11. This annual, complimentary event convenes HR, Talent, and L&D professionals to discuss topics impacting the workforce and explore solutions that will prepare them for success.



With her first ExecOnline experience launching in late June, Tiffani Bova, Global Growth Evangelist at Salesforce, renowned speaker, and author of the new book “The Experience Mindset: Changing the Way You Think About Growth,” underscores the importance for leaders to balance customer experience with employee experience to outperform. Bova is ranked as one of the world's top management thinkers by Thinkers50 and is the recipient of the Thought Leadership award at Gartner as a distinguished analyst and research fellow.

Nilofer Merchant is a leading thinker on value creation, ranked one of the most influential management thinkers in the world by Thinkers50, and a top 10 HR thinker by HR magazine. Merchant’s ExecOnline learning experiences, rolling out in Q3 2023, will incorporate 25 years of innovating and personally launching more than 100 products and services. She will help leaders overcome barriers to change by always thinking ahead and always building the shifts that lead to greater value, individually, and at scale.

“Thinkers50 is all about sharing the best management thinking to create real-world impact,“ said Des Dearlove, co-founder of Thinkers50. “What links Martin Lindstrom, Tiffani Bova, and Nilofer Merchant is their deep knowledge of business and their insights into how employees and technology combine to create exceptional customer experiences that lead to growth.”

These new experiences join ExecOnline’s growing portfolio of on-demand leadership development experiences addressing organizations’ top talent needs to prepare leaders and their teams for success. When combined with ExecOnline’s one-on-one and group coaching solutions, leaders are 1.5x more likely to apply concepts learned, benefiting leaders, their teams, and their organizations.

ExecOnline and Thinkers50 will continue to co-create on-demand learning experiences , identifying emerging needs through ExecOnline’s ongoing research and the Thinkers50 network of the world’s best management thinkers. Together, these two forward-thinking organizations have their finger on the pulse of what capabilities leaders need to navigate the ever-evolving world.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 100,000 leaders in over 100 countries through its integrated learning and coaching solutions that empower organizations to build, scale, and measure the impact of world-class leadership development. In partnership with the world’s top business schools, such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale, ExecOnline designs high-impact programs for busy leaders using its Learn by Doing with Impact methodology of applied learning. Through individual and group coaching, its global network of certified coaches helps accelerate the development of critical leadership capabilities.

Named by Forbes as a “Technology Company to Watch” and “America’s Best Startup Employer,” ExecOnline is a member of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. ExecOnline co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2022 Award Winner.

Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit execonline.com to learn more.

About Thinkers50

Thinkers50 is the world’s most reliable resource for identifying, ranking, and sharing the leading management and business ideas of our age. Founded in 2001, Thinkers50 provides access to ideas with the power to make a positive difference in the world. The Thinkers50 definitive ranking of management thinkers is published every two years. The Thinkers50 Distinguished Achievement Awards recognize the very best in management and business thinking and practice and have been described by the Financial Times as the Oscars of management thinking.

The Thinkers50 Hall of Fame honors the contribution of management and business experts who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the world of management; while the Thinkers50 Radar List, published every January, identifies 30 up-and-coming management thinkers who will shape the future.

The Thinkers50 brand, built on the core values of independence, integrity, and accessibility, is admired globally for objective market intelligence, confirming its position as the leading authority in management ideas. Developing new ways to share the best of management thinking is at the heart of what Thinkers50 does.

Follow Thinkers50 on LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit www.thinkers50.com to learn more.

Attachment