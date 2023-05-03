Goldbit is excited to announce the adoption of $VAI stablecoin from Venus Protocol as their first stablecoin

San Jose, Costa Rica, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goldbit team is thrilled to share they will be adopting the $VAI stablecoin from Venus Protocol and integrating this exciting stablecoin as their premier stablecoin offering. This initiative marks a significant milestone for Goldbit and a catalyst to the growth and adoption of the $VAI stablecoin, as they work to create a seamless, secure, and smooth experience for the customers.

Why VAI Stablecoin from Venus Protocol?

VAI, issued by the well-established and reputable Venus Protocol, is a promising stablecoin on the BNB Chain ecosystem. As a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, VAI provides a secure and reliable method of payment for the customers. By incorporating VAI from Venus Protocol into their platform, Goldbit aims to offer an unparalleled experience that combines the best of both worlds: the excitement of cryptocurrency and the stability of traditional currency.

Enhanced Security and Seamless Transactions

Goldbit is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of the customers. By integrating VAI stablecoin from Venus Protocol, they are taking a significant step towards enhancing the security and efficiency of the platform. VAI's state-of-the-art blockchain technology ensures fast, secure, and transparent transactions, allowing our customers to enjoy a seamless experience.

Promotions and Rewards

To celebrate the adoption, Goldbit is offering a series of exclusive promotions and rewards for VAI users. Users can stay uned for more details on their upcoming events, which will include deposit bonuses, special offerings, and unique opportunities to earn with VAI.

Future Plans and Developments

This adoption is just the beginning of their journey with VAI stablecoin from Venus Protocol. They aim to continue exploring the innovative ways to integrate VAI into the platform, further enhancing their offerings and providing the customers with the best possible experience. Together with the Venus Protocol community, they will strive to lead the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction.

User Experience Advancements

Goldbit continually strives to improve the overall experience for their customers. By adopting the $VAI stablecoin, they are not only providing a secure and reliable payment method but also working towards improving the overall user experience on their platform. They believe that the integration of VAI will lead to faster deposit and withdrawal times, improved services, and a more user-friendly interface.

Community Engagement

GoldBit team understands the importance of strong community engagement and support. As they adopt the VAI stablecoin, Goldbit is excited to join forces with the Venus Protocol community and work together towards the shared goal of delivering a top-notch experience.



Contact Details:

Name: Jackson Tony

Email: support@goldbitcasino.com

Location: Costa Rica

Website: https://goldbitcasino.com/

Social Handles:

