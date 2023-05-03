Ocean City, Maryland Unveils Campaign Inviting Travelers to “Catch a Ride” to Spend Summer in America’s Best Beach Town

Ocean City, Maryland, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing compares to grabbing your loved ones, packing up the car and embarking on a road trip, and travelers agree. According to an April 2023 survey from The Vacationer, more than 78 percent of Americans are planning a summer road trip. To help consumers select the ideal destination, Ocean City Maryland (OCMD) is unveiling a new campaign “Catch a Ride.” The “Catch a Ride” campaign hosts a mobile pop-up event tour showcasing the brand’s new platform “Somewhere to Smile About” to highlight just why Ocean City is the go-to destination for a road trip this summer and beyond.

Debuting on National Road Trip Day, Friday, May 26 in Washington, D.C., the activation invites consumers to enter for a chance to win one of six grand prize “Catch a Ride” giveaways: a 3-night, summer 2023 stay for two in Ocean City, complete with a dedicated chauffeur who will escort winners in the branded 1970s Volkswagen beach van. Following the D.C. premier, the mobile tour will travel to Philadelphia on 5/27 and Baltimore on 5/28. Each event is open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

The events will transport consumers to Ocean City’s pristine shores and award-winning boardwalk. At each event, guests will grab a key and scan them to see if they win the grand prize trip, road trip kit or other giveaway items. Additionally, there will be the iconic OCMD beach van, a beach-inspired lounge area, destination-inspired games and ambassadors to share destination details and trip ideas.

“With everything from thrilling rides and delicious cuisine to beautiful beaches and championship golf courses, Ocean City, Maryland really is Somewhere to Smile About,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “Our goal with ‘Catch a Ride’ is to not only kick-off summer 2023 with a splash but to also introduce our refreshed brand with a carefree, playful activation that gives our neighbors in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. the extra nudge they need to pack up the car and plan a road trip to visit us.”

To raise awareness of the activation, the brand is launching a promotional strategy utilizing influencer marketing, radio, and social media. In advance of the events, consumers are encouraged to engage with branded content for the chance to be selected as a pre-event finalist to ultimately win a grand prize. To learn more and enter for your chance to win one of five guaranteed keys in each market visit CatchARideOCMD.com.

At each event, there will be two (2) tier one winners who will win a 3-night, all-expense paid trip for two in Ocean City, Maryland – complete with their very own beach van concierge. There will be eight (8) tier two winners who will win a Somewhere to Smile About Road Trip Kit with everything you need to plan and enjoy a smile-filled road trip to Ocean City. Anyone who participates in the Catch a Ride game will win their choice of Smile Swag spanning from branded hats, koozies and car magnets handed out as a thank you for event participation.

Official dates and hours of operation are as follows:

Washington D.C.: Friday, May 26 at Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Philadelphia: Saturday, May 27 at Penn’s Landing Fireworks from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Baltimore: Sunday, May 28 at Baltimore Zoo – Brew at the Zoo from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Consumers unable to attend an event are encouraged to enter to win their own summer getaway through this link here for the seventh and final grand prize winner.

Want to plan your own Ocean City getaway now? You’re in luck! Select OCMD lodging partners are offering featured lodging discounts valid June 1 - December 31, 2023. 72 hours cancellation policy in place, two (2) night minimum. More details on the promotion can be found at CatchARideOCMD.com.

To learn more about the pop-up events and program, visit the campaign website, CatchARideOCMD.com! For more information on hotels, attractions, itineraries and to begin planning your vacation to OCMD today, visit OCOcean.com.

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America's Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims distinct neighborhoods - Downtown, Midtown and Uptown - each with a charm and offering all its own. In addition to its beaches, OC offers a famous 3-mile boardwalk, numerous amusement parks, 17 championship golf courses, 200+ restaurants and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums. The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.

