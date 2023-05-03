Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s website at http://www.pshipping.com. Upon request, we will provide any shareholder a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge.



About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.