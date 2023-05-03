Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine Drives Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product, Technology, Drug Class, End-users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global therapeutic drug monitoring market was valued at $1,932.93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,415.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is a clinical practice in which the concentration of a specific drug in a patient's blood is measured to optimize dosage regimens, and treatment, and minimize toxicity. Therapeutic drug monitoring is used to account for individual variability in drug metabolism, minimize the risk of toxicity, identify and manage drug interactions, and improve the safety and efficacy of drug treatment.

It is a valuable tool in the management of drug treatment, offering numerous advantages in terms of safety, efficacy, and personalized care. Therapeutic drug concentration is monitored through immunoassays, calorimetric immunoassays, and chromatography-mass spectrometry.



The therapeutic drug monitoring market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in awareness about therapeutic drug monitoring, and a rise in demand for therapeutic drug monitoring services in emerging markets.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases, which require long-term treatment with drugs that have a narrow therapeutic window, is driving the demand for therapeutic drug monitoring services.

For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, it was estimated that about 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes in the world and is expected to reach 643 million by 2030. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for long-term treatment is expected to boost the demand for therapeutic drug monitoring services, which, in turn, contribute toward market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for advanced and innovative consumables such as immunoassays is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market.

For instance, Eagle Biosciences offers various therapeutic drug monitoring assays such as Alemtuzumab ELISA Assay which is used for the quantitative determination of Alemtuzumab (Lemrada) drug in in the patient's blood.

However, a lack of skilled professionals present in the market, and technical errors in sample collection can limit the adoption of therapeutic drug monitoring products, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the market in upcoming years. On the other hand, increased focus on R&D activities for therapeutic drug monitoring and growth potential in emerging markets are expected to create immense opportunities for therapeutic drug monitoring during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease.

Rise in the adoption of precision medicine

Rise in technological advancement

Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities

High growth potential in developing economies

