DemandScience Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

DANVERS, MA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. The award is based entirely on what employees say in confidential surveys about their experiences working at DemandScience.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place To Work-Certified again in 2023. Achieving this status is very important to us and reflects our commitment to be the workplace of choice,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees. Thanks to their talents and hard work we are growing, bringing innovative products to market, and have over 1,500 of the world’s most successful B2B businesses as customers. We are proud of this honor and thankful to every member of the DemandScience family for making our company a great place to work.“

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DemandScience stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Click here to learn more about what it is like to work at DemandScience.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.