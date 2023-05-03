American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) invites its stockholders, team members and other interested parties to attend its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. CT. Anyone can attend the annual meeting via the internet by registering in advance or on the day of the meeting at proxydocs.com/AAL and clicking the button labeled, “Register Here.”



Stockholders can submit questions on the day of the meeting in real-time in writing through the virtual annual meeting website. Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting, prior to 4 p.m. CT on May 9, 2023, after registering at the above website. Others wishing to attend the virtual annual meeting may do so as a guest in listen-only mode.

The webcast of the virtual annual meeting of stockholders will be available to the public for two weeks after the meeting at aa.com/investorrelations.

