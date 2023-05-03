NuProbe BDA Technology Enables Highly Sensitive Detection of Low-Level Variants for Oncology Research

Houston, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuProbe, a genomics company developing ultrasensitive research assays for detecting and monitoring low-frequency mutations, gene fusions, and copy number alterations (CNAs), recently published research demonstrating capabilities of their blocker displacement amplification (BDA) technology for detection of a JAK2 mutation using qPCR. The research, done in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, demonstrated concordance of the BDA technology to NGS and ddPCR and detection to 0.05% allele fraction.

Blocker Displacement Amplification (BDA), one of NuProbe’s core technologies, blocks amplification of normal DNA sequences while selectively enriching variant sequences. BDA enables detection of low-frequency mutations such as those used for assessment of molecular residual disease (MRD).

Read more about BDA.

In the study, 112 clinical samples were retrospectively tested using BDA technology in conjuction with qPCR, droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) without BDA, and NGS. While NGS was determined to be not as sensitive, BDA and ddPCR detected the JAK2 mutation with a high level of sensitivity.

“This study showed that this technology is an effective way to detect low-frequency mutations using equipment that already exists in many laboratories,” said Yu-Wei Cheng, PhD, a laboratory director at Cleveland Clinic and corresponding author of the study.

In addition to qPCR applications, NuProbe’s BDA technology is also compatible with ddPCR, NGS, and nanopore sequencing; improving the sensitivity and multiplexing of genomics and molecular diagnostics platforms.

"NuProbe is pleased to support researchers and clinicians in identifying high value molecular biomarkers with better sensitivity, affordability, and breadth," said David Zhang, CEO and co-founder of NuProbe USA. "BDA is a powerful technology that is broadly compatible with and improves the sensitivity of almost all DNA detection platforms."

About NuProbe

NuProbe is a cutting-edge genomics company dedicated to advancing human disease research by improving the analytical sensitivity of biomarker detection. Using proprietary technologies, NuProbe develops and validates research panels to address unmet needs for detecting and monitoring low-frequency mutations, gene fusions, and copy number alterations (CNAs). Founded in 2016, NuProbe is a privately held company with facilities in Houston, TX and China.

NuProbe’s products are for Research Use Only and are not intended for In Vitro Diagnostic use.