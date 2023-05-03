Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Current Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) (“Cvent”).



On March 14, 2023, Cvent announced that it would be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone, Inc. at a price of $8.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cvent investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded. Kessler Topaz is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the directors and officers of Cvent in connection with this transaction.

