Medical Terminology Software Market to Hit USD 5547 Million by 2030 Driven by Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Other Healthcare Information Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Terminology Software Market , as reported by SNS Insider, had a value of USD 1239.76 million in 2022 and is anticipated to attain a market size of USD 5547 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the projection period of 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Medical terminology software is a specialized type of software that helps healthcare professionals to better understand medical terms and their meanings. It is designed to simplify the process of recording, processing, and communicating medical information by providing a standardized language that is universally understood across the healthcare industry. Medical terminology software is particularly useful for medical coders, transcriptionists, and other healthcare professionals who need to document and process large amounts of medical information on a regular basis.

Market Analysis

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the rising concern about medical errors. Mistakes in healthcare can have severe consequences, and healthcare professionals are always looking for ways to minimize these errors. Medical terminology software can help by providing standardized terminology and coding systems that improve accuracy and consistency in documentation. Another factor contributing to the growth of the medical terminology software market is the need to maintain data integrity. As more healthcare providers move towards electronic health records, it is essential to ensure that the data is accurate, complete, and up-to-date. Medical terminology software can help by providing a centralized database of medical terminology and codes that can be used across various systems and applications, reducing the risk of errors and discrepancies.

Major Key Players Included in this Report are:

Apelon

B2i Healthcare

CareCom

Bitac

Clinical Architecture

BT Clinical Computing

3M

HiveWorx

Intelligent Medical Objects

Wolters Kluwer & Others

Impact of Recession on Medical Terminology Software Market Growth

During times of economic downturn, healthcare organizations often face budget constraints and may be forced to cut back on their expenses. This can result in a decrease in the adoption of new software and technology, including medical terminology software. However, the medical terminology software market has shown resilience in the past and has continued to grow despite economic challenges. In fact, the need for accurate medical documentation and streamlined communication within the healthcare industry has only increased in recent years.

Key Regional Developments

The medical terminology software market is experiencing significant growth, with North America leading the way. This dominance can be attributed to the unparalleled accuracy and precision of medical termination software, which is driving market expansion. However, the Asia Pacific region is not far behind in terms of technological advancements in medical termination software. With the increasing use of advanced technology, the region is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve and rely more heavily on technology, the demand for sophisticated medical terminology software is on the rise. This trend is expected to persist in the coming years, with North America and the Asia Pacific at the forefront of this growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1239.76 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 5547 Million CAGR CAGR of 20.6% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Medical Terminology Software Market: Key Segmentation • By Product & Service (Services, Platform)

• By Application (Data Aggregation, Decision Support, Clinical Guidelines, Data Integration, Reimbursement, Quality Reporting, Clinical Trials, Public Health Surveillance)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers (Healthcare Information Exchanges, Healthcare Service Providers), Healthcare Payers (Public, Private), Healthcare IT Vendors, Other End Users) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Attention to Reduce Medical Errors

• Governmental Programs to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Market Restraining Factors • Developing nations

• The Need to Maintain Data Integrity is Growing

Key Takeaway from Medical Terminology Software Market Study

The healthcare information exchange segment is poised to become a dominant force in the market. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the adoption of healthcare information exchanges is expected to rise, driving the growth of this segment and leading to improved patient care and outcomes.

The data aggregation segment is poised to dominate the market. This means that tools and solutions that focus on gathering and organizing large amounts of medical data are expected to be in high demand among healthcare professionals and institutions.

Recent Developments Related to Medical Terminology Software Market

Unicorn healthcare startup LeanTaas has announced the acquisition of Hospital IQ, a provider of operations management software for hospitals and health systems. With this strategic acquisition, LeanTaas has reached a $1 billion valuation, making it one of the most valuable healthcare technology companies in the world.

Microsoft's Nuance, a provider of AI-based medical scribe technology, has announced the addition of GPT-4 to its platform. GPT-4 is the latest version of the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) language model, which is renowned for its natural language processing capabilities.

