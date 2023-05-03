Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 24 May 2023

The Annual General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA will be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 9:00 am (CET) as an online meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

