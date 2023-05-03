Eden Green Scales Fresh Produce Distribution to Redefine $20B Lettuce Industry

DALLAS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Green Technology (Eden Green), a next-generation indoor vertical farming company, today announced the company is now supplying produce to over 400 retail stores across the United States. Later this year, Eden Green will break ground on two additional facilities in Texas, doubling capacity. This growth accelerates the company’s mission to make fresh, locally-grown produce more affordable and accessible.



“At Eden Green, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality produce year round,” said Eddy Badrina, CEO of Eden Green Technology. “Lettuce is a staple in the U.S. but it’s also one of the most difficult vegetables to grow sustainably and safely. Our relationships with retailers and a large distributor like Robinson Fresh not only validates the impact of our technology and business model, it puts us one step closer to delivering on our mission to make delicious, sustainable lettuce ubiquitous across the United States.”

More than 90% of leafy greens in the U.S. are grown in California and Arizona, resulting in complex supply chain logistics, high distribution, and energy costs, and decreased safety, taste and freshness. Eden Green’s decentralized network of high-density vertical greenhouses built right next to major distribution centers addresses these challenges head-on, allowing the company to provide locally-grown, sustainable produce year-round. Unlike traditional farms where lettuce takes miles to get to grocery stores, Eden Green lettuce can go from farm to shelf in just 48 hours with 85% less travel distance. This model enables producers, retailers, and suppliers to reliably expand their white label and private label offerings, all while providing accessible, affordable produce to more consumers.

Robinson Fresh, a leading provider of fresh produce and supply chain services, is the exclusive distributor of Eden Green’s produce. As part of its offerings, Eden Green is supplying romaine and butterhead lettuce under the “Robinson Fresh” brand to some of the largest retailers in the U.S.

“At Robinson Fresh, our vision is to feed the world through fresh produce and smart supply chain solutions, and to do that we have to be at the forefront of innovation,” said Molly Tabron, Director of Supply, Robinson Fresh. “Eden Green sets the bar high in their tech-forward approach to deliver sustainable produce to the masses. We are always looking to optimize fresh produce supply chains, and we look forward to continuing to introduce new and innovative ways to meet our customers’ needs.”

About Eden Green Technology

Eden Green Technology, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based privately held company, is on a mission to provide hyperfresh and locally-grown produce for all. Eden Green Technology offers producers, retailers, and suppliers an alternative to traditional agriculture; a decentralized network of greenhouses that provides access to safe, always-available, locally-grown produce year-round for retail, white-label, and private-label solutions.

The company’s proprietary microclimate environments, hydroponic vine systems, and cutting-edge lighting solutions allow for rapid construction and expansion, increasing access and production profitably. With local and national distribution channels, everyone can benefit from fresher, safer, and healthier food. Eden Green reserves up to 10% of each harvest for philanthropic donation. Learn more at www.edengreen.com