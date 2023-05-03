Celebrate National Nurses Week with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is recognizing nurses across the country in honor of National Nurses Week.

The world’s largest barbecue brand wants to thank these hardworking men and women for their continued commitment to the health and welfare of their communities. During National Nurses Week, May 6th - 12th, any nurse visiting a Dickey’s store in their area will receive an iconic Big Yellow Cup for FREE with their purchase of $10 or more.

Barbecue fans can also support their local nurses and other first responder teams while visiting any Dickey’s store by selecting to donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation during check out either in store or at while ordering on www.dickeys.com.

Additionally, the barbecue brand donates a portion of each Big Yellow Cup purchase to The Dickey Foundation. To date the organization has donated over $600,000 to first responders across the country, including nurses and emergency medical personnel.

“At Dickey’s we are so thankful for the brave men and women who serve in the healthcare industry everyday” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We appreciate the opportunity to recognize and give back to these heroes .”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

