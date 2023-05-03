Smartphone Screen Protector Market will touch more than USD 76.64 billion, with a CAGR of 10.25% over the Forecasted Period of 2023 to 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartphone Screen Protector Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Smartphone Screen Protector Market Information by Material type, Different product type, Size, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030, the smartphone screen protector market could attain a valuation of more than USD 76.64 billion, with a CAGR of 10.25% between 2023 and 2030.

Market Synopsis

With the rise in the availability of inexpensive screen protectors in the market, the demand has significantly increased. Glass screens and plastic screens are combined to provide a protective layer that guards against damage such as scratches, dust, smudges, and other types of damage. In addition, as users spend more time using screens and as knowledge of the harmful effects of blue light on the eyes grows, it is predicted that there will be a surge in the market for premium shatterproof screen coverings. Scratches, smudges, and handling-related damage have increased with the rise of gaming phones that need multi-touch input. Therefore, there has been a steady increase in demand for smartphone screen protectors made of the strongest materials, such as tempered glass.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2101



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the smartphone screen protector industry are

ZAGG Inc. (US)

AZ Infolink Private Limited (India)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd (Japan)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Belkin International Inc. (US)

FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China)

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd (China)

BodyGuardz (US)

AGC (Japan)

Among others.

The main companies employ a range of marketing strategies, such as acquisition, investment, and innovation. Important firms are also expanding their capacity in order to support their specific markets. The market is competitive as a result of the existence of significant rivals who develop better items more quickly. Longer lead times at lower operational costs are important to a variety of application industries, which define the market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 76.64 billion CAGR 10.25% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material type, different product type, size, application, and local region. Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of the World. Key Market Drivers The market proliferation of smartphones.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 Pages) on Smartphone Screen Protector:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-screen-protector-market-2101



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Users are becoming more concerned about the security of their devices as a result of technical advancements in smartphone LED displays, IPS-LCD, Super AMOLED, and infinity displays, among others, as these smartphone displays make up a significant amount of the overall cost. Since luxury smartphones are expensive and there is a chance of screen damage, this has led to an increase in the demand for smartphone screen protectors.

Since gaming phones require multi-touch responses, handling errors, smudges, and scratches are rather prevalent. Because of this, tempered glass, one of the hardest materials available, has been in high demand for smartphone screen protectors. Due to their cheaper prices, refurbished and used smartphones are also expected to see an increase in popularity, propelling the industry.

Rapid advancements in display technology, such as foldable screens in incoming smartphones, are advantageous for the screen protector sector. For instance, a number of businesses, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Royole, are developing folding smartphones. Customers will thus need to install a screen protector whenever next-generation compact tablet and smartphone devices are released.

Market Restraints:

Although smartphone screen protectors have a lot of advantages, there are also a lot of expenses as well as overhead-related restrictions. Because the large licensing component of these fundamental solutions is so expensive, customers frequently claim they require fewer licenses than they actually need in order to reduce expenses. Smartphone Screen Protector Market Forecast is a very high need for stronger infrastructure and a stable market; nevertheless, organizations in developing nations struggle greatly with their infrastructure. Due to the importance of these smartphone solutions, there is also an increasing requirement for maintenance and control of the system to maintain high dependability. It is predicted that the enormous cost of installation and other tasks would provide a hurdle for suppliers competing on the international market.



Share Your Queries: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2101



COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the immense confusion the COVID-19 outbreak caused, the world is currently experiencing a catastrophe. Logistics problems brought on by manufacturing and delivery delays, as well as opposition to free trade and globalization, have impeded supply chains and resulted in acute shortages of goods that are essential to life. The battle to add more beds, resources, and qualified staff to healthcare facilities is ongoing. Through crisis response measures, the scarcity of urgently needed medical supplies is being addressed.

Several sectors have temporarily ceased operations or are operating with fewer staff as a result of the enforced lockdowns and limitations implemented by different regulatory bodies in the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. This aspect is expected to significantly harm the growth of the industry's revenue because the market for smartphone screen protectors is similar. The high expenses associated with the installation and upkeep of these devices may further limit the market's revenue growth over the course of the anticipated timeframe.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The market has been divided into three key groups with respect to material: glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PT), and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The overall glass segment held 72.32% of the market in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 27,742.6 million in 2018. This sector saw a CAGR of 10.3% over the course of the predicted evaluation period. The advantages of employing exquisite glass, which provides the best protection against scratches and improved high-impact damage compared to PT and TPU, might be the main focus of the overall category growth.

By Product

The market has various products, split into 2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 9.5H categories; with the 2.5D product type segment being the market leader. These incredible displays offer a surface that is genuine perfect and smooth. As a result, the category is anticipated to post an amazing CAGR by 2023.

By Size

The market is split into four categories, in terms of size: 0.21 mm, 0.26 mm, 0.33 mm, and 0.48 mm. The newest screen protector, which measures 0.21 mm, is quite popular due to how simple it is to use.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/2101



By Application

Tablets and smartphones are the two main applications of screen protectors.

Regional Insights

In the worldwide market, Asia Pacific will have the most rapid expansion. The sector is expected to increase as a result of increasing smartphone sales, particularly in developing nations like China and India. For instance, it is anticipated that rising consumer demand for smartphones from Chinese producers Xiaomi Inc. and Oppo Electronics Inc. would propel product growth. Also projected is the emergence of low-cost screen protector makers over the projection period, notably in Asia Pacific.

However, due to the increased demand for expensive smartphones with cutting-edge features, North America now dominates the industry. Furthermore, due to the rising consumer disposable income as well as the increased demand for safe smartphone accessories, stronger growth is predicted throughout the projected period.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Anti-Microbial Coating Market By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications and Coatings), By Application (Indoor Air Quality, Antimicrobial Textiles, Mold Remediation, Construction, Food, Healthcare) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)- Forecast till 2028

Glycerin Market Information by Type (Synthetic and Natural), by Application (Food, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and others), and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Refrigerant Market Information By Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Chillers/Heat Pump), and Region -Global Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.