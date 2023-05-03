New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vision Sensors estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.1% over the period 2022-2030. Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D Vision Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Vision Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Aquifi
- Balluff GmhH.
- Basler AG.
- Baumer Holding AG
- Cognex Corporation
- Datalogic SPA
- Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg
- Ifm Electronic GmhH
- Isra Vision
- Keyence Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vision Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Less
Than 3D Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Less Than 3D Vision Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Less Than 3D Vision
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 3D Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 3D Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sensor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Inspection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gauging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Gauging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Gauging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Code
Reading by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Code Reading by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Code Reading by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Localization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Localization by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Localization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Vision Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision
Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -
Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D
Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Application -
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision
Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -
Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D
Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
