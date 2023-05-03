Global CT Scanners Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for CT Scanners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable changes in the last decade. There has been an increase in the usage of innovative and sensitive diagnostic tools, and this is resulting in advancements in healthcare facilities. The evolution of imaging technology has contributed to the development of better diagnoses and clinical interventions.



Advancements in the field of computed tomography (CT) scanners have enabled healthcare professionals to visualize minor details in the human body within minutes. Globally, companies manufacturing CT scanners are making greater investments in the development of devices with lower radiation doses and better imaging quality. Increased usage of premium and portable scanners has further accounted for the growth of the CT scanners market.



In the last decade, the global market for CT scanners has witnessed noteworthy growth. There have been many advancements in mid-tier, premium and portable CT scanners.

The increased occurrence of diseases, such as cancer and metabolic diseases, has driven the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry toward developing efficient and accurate diagnostic tools and therapies. With the increases in elderly populations and incidence of disease worldwide, along with advancements in recent research and development (R&D), the demand for advanced technology for diagnostics has significantly increased.

Technological developments in computed tomography have brought significant changes in the speed, spatial resolution, and dose efficiency in newer CT scanners. These advanced and high-end machines have transformed the field of radiology/imaging. This report focuses on the global market for CT scanners and provides an updated review, including the basic design of this technology and its applications.

This report focuses on the global market for CT scanners and provides an updated review, including its applications in various healthcare industry segments. The report covers CT scanners used in diagnostics and therapies.

Report Includes

131 data tables and 31 additional tables

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for Computed Tomography (CT) scanners

Analyses of the global market trends with historic market revenue data for 2019-2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of industry growth driving factors and major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for CT scanners as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CT scanners market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end user, application, country, and region

Updated information on new developments in CT scanner industry, 510(k) clearances of CT scanners, regulatory aspects, key technological issues, and current status of the intellectual property rights

Review of key patent grants on CT scanner technologies and deep dive of the corelated patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee, applicant country etc.

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

Insight into the recent industry structure for CT scanners, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Computed Tomography

3.3 History of Computed Tomography

3.4 Types of Computed Tomography Scanners

3.5 Clinical Applications of Computed Tomography Scanners

3.5.1 Oncology

3.5.2 Cardiology

3.5.3 Neurology

3.5.4 Acute Care

3.6 Demographics

3.6.1 Cancer

3.6.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

3.7 Global Burden of Diseases

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Ct Scanners

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Ct Scanners in Healthcare

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

5.1 Market by Type of Technology

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Market Revenue

5.1.3 Market Shares

5.1.4 Average Selling Prices and Installed Bases of Ct Scanners

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

6.1 Hospitals and Clinics

6.2 Diagnostics Labs

6.3 Research and Academic Institutions

6.4 Global Market for Ct Scanners by End-user

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Revenue

6.4.3 Market Shares

6.4.4 End-User Markets for Low-Tier Ct Scanners (<64 Slices)

6.4.5 End-User Markets for Mid-Tier Ct Scanners (64 Slices)

6.4.6 End-User Markets for Premium Ct Scanners (>64 Slices)

6.4.7 End-User Markets for Portable Ct Scanners

Chapter 7 Market for Ct Scanners, by Application

7.1 Global Application Markets for Ct Scanners

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Market Revenue

7.1.3 Market Shares

7.1.4 Application Markets for Low-Tier Ct Scanners

7.1.5 Application Markets for Mid-Tier Ct Scanners (64 Slices)

7.1.6 Application Markets for Premium Ct Scanners (>64 Slices)

7.1.7 Application Markets for Portable Ct Scanners

Chapter 8 Market for Ct Scanners, by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 11 Introduction of Market Opportunities

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Arineta Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric

Imaging Diagnostics Systems Inc.

J. Morita Manufacturing Corp.

Koning Health

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Neurologica Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Planmeca Oy

Planmed Oy

Scanco Medical AG

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Shimazdu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sinovision Technologies (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Amst Smit

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Xoran Technologies LLC

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

