Global Agritourism Market 2023 - 2027: Rapid Growth of Online Booking and the Adoption of Effective Promotional Strategies Fuels the Sector

The agritourism market is forecasted to grow by $8.84 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.
The report on the agritourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities.
This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the prime reasons driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of online booking and the adoption of effective promotional strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
