Global Agritourism Market 2023 - 2027: Rapid Growth of Online Booking and the Adoption of Effective Promotional Strategies Fuels the Sector

The agritourism market is forecasted to grow by $8.84 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.

The report on the agritourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities.

This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the prime reasons driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of online booking and the adoption of effective promotional strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Agrotours Inc.

agroverde GmbH

Bay Farm Tours

Blackberry Farm LLC

Diniscor

DomiruthA PeruTravel

Expedia Group Inc.

Farm To Farm Tours

Greenmount Travel

GTI Travel

Liberty Hill Farm

Monteillet Fromagerie

Nokyo Tourist Corp.

Orange Grove Farm

Quadrant Australia

Star Destinations

Stita Group

Tate Farms

Wheatacre Hall Barns

Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

The report on the agritourism market covers the following areas:

Agritourism market sizing

Agritourism market forecast

Agritourism market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global agritourism market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix

