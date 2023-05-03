Team RWB, HOIST Announce Expanded Partnership in Support of Veterans’ Health and Wellness

ATLANTA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOIST, one of the fastest growing beverage products in the United States along with the approved hydration for the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced that it will continue its long-standing partnership with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), America’s leading health and wellness community for Veterans. Kicking off during Military Appreciation Month this May, HOIST and Team RWB will work together ensuring Veterans consider hydration as part of their overall health and wellness.



“The health and wellness of America’s Veteran population is important to all of us here at HOIST,” said Rachel Trotta, Director of Business Development at HOIST. “We’re honored to be there for Service Members during their military career, offering them immediate and long-lasting hydration in the field, overseas, and when they need it the most. Through this partnership with Team RWB, we’re able to continue and expand efforts to support them in their health and wellness journey as Veterans.”

As part of the partnership, HOIST will donate a portion of all online sales during the month of July to support Team RWB’s programs.

“Since 2021 HOIST has supported our members, keeping them hydrated as they pushed themselves and worked toward their health and fitness goals,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “We’re fired up to continue partnering with HOIST in this new capacity this year and grateful for the support.”

In addition, HOIST will have a free powder stick sample and discount included in Team RWB Shop orders. HOIST products will be provided at Team RWB events across the nation encouraging Veterans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

For more information about HOIST, visit drinkhoist.com or @drinkhoist on Instagram. For more information about Team RWB, visit teamrwb.org or @teamrwb on Instagram.

About HOIST

Founded in 2009, HOIST provides IV-level hydration in the form of a bottle alongside a military-grade powdered product for those looking add an elevated hydration to their liquid. Born and built in the Midwest, HOIST’s Cincinnati-based team has built a product that’s not only a trusted hydration for the U.S. Department of Defense, it’s also the trusted hydration among many who push their physical and mental boundaries. For more information please visit www.drinkhoist.com .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America’s leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across nearly 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.

