Boerne Takes Four Top Honors In the 2023 Texas Travel Awards

Boerne, TX, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Boerne destinations were crowned “best of” in the 3rd annual Texas Travel Awards. Launched by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine and Texas Music, the awards were created to celebrate the top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State.

Boerne-based attractions were selected as winners in four categories: Hill Country Mile won Best Destination Social Media Account | Small Market, the “Wild Bill” Hickok sculpture was named Best Instagrammable Spot | Small Market, The Kendall was named Best Hotel | Small Market, while statewide honors went to Boerne City Lake Park for Best Lake.

“Boerne is truly a special place, and we are thrilled to again have some of our beautiful destinations recognized by the Texas Travel Awards,” said Danny Zincke, Assistant City Manager. “This year’s award-winners are amazing—and just four of a million reasons to come spend time in Boerne.”

Boerne, located just 20 miles northwest of San Antonio, offers a variety of modern, historic, and unique hotels and rental properties along with plenty of activities that make it the perfect destination for a day trip, weekend getaway or days-long vacation.

About the winners:

The Hill Country Mile is a 1.1 “Texas-sized” mile of unique shops, restaurants and galleries running through the historic heart of downtown Boerne. The colorful storefronts and historic buildings bring feelings of nostalgia, but the Mile’s offerings are anything but antiquated. With more than 80 shops and restaurants offering a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s no surprise Country Living Magazine named the Hill Country Mile one of the “Top 25 Small Town Main Streets in America.” Find more at www.hillcountrymile.com and follow along on Facebook and their award-winning Instagram account.

“Wild Bill” Hickok Sculpture: This bronze sculpture by local artist Erik Christianson, and sculpted in Boerne’s Texas Treasures Fine Art Gallery, depicts a life-sized rendition of the folk hero lounging on a park bench, creating the perfect photo setup for guests. Wild Bill’s skills as a gunfighter and scout, along with his reputation as a lawman, provided the basis for his fame, making for a fun history lesson and tale to share with your photos. Find “Wild Bill” on Main Street, in front of Boerne’s Main Plaza.

Boerne City Lake Park: Beautiful views, relaxing shoreline fun, and amenities galore are found at Boerne City Lake Park, located just a mile outside of Boerne. The lake has become a beloved spot for fishing, picnics, swimming, and an assortment of non-motorized water sports. Year-round, kids will enjoy a covered playground while plenty of shelters, shade trees, tables, and grills are available for your family’s “home base.” Try your hand at the 18-hole disc golf course, play a game of volleyball at one of the nets, or paddle a kayak on the lake. The lake’s pristine, calm waters, and policy of non-motorized watercraft make it perfect for small sailboats and paddle boards.

The Kendall: The Kendall is a historic boutique hotel nestled on Boerne’s Hill Country Mile along Cibolo Creek and is registered as both a National and Texas Landmark. The Kendall’s well-appointed charm can be found in every detail, with each suite featuring its own unique design and furnishings, while freestanding cabins, a carriage house and even a former chapel meld history and luxury into truly one-of-a-kind accommodations. Just feet from the Cibolo Creek trailhead and adjacent to the Hill Country Mile (Boerne’s downtown shopping and dining district), The Kendall is truly the center of it all, and sure to become your favorite Texas stay.

###

Attachments