Bobcat Power Announces Partnership with Chancellor Construction

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobcat Power Holdings, LLC (“Bobcat”), a leading provider of substation infrastructure services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Chancellor Construction, LLC (“Chancellor”). Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Chancellor provides integrated substation services to power utilities and engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) firms. The combination provides Bobcat with an expanded coverage area, complementary service capabilities, and increased capacity throughout the Southeast. Chancellor will continue to be led by its existing executive and operational leadership with additional access to Bobcat’s infrastructure and capacity. Bobcat is a portfolio investment of Cotton Creek Capital.



“Chancellor is a terrific addition to the Bobcat platform with its blue-chip customer base and a shared commitment to safety and quality,” said Scott Yocham, Founder and CEO of Bobcat. “We welcome the Chancellor team and believe the added capacity and operational capabilities will be a tremendous benefit to our customers in the Southeast.”

”We are excited to partner with Scott and his team as Chancellor enters the next chapter of its history, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers for years to come,” added Jeremy Felder, Vice President of Chancellor.

About Chancellor

Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Chancellor is a leading provider of integrated substation repair and maintenance services to the largest utilities, EPCs, and cooperatives throughout the Southeast. Chancellor’s crews operate across a variety of markets providing critical services to ensure power reliability and resiliency across networks.

About Bobcat Power

Founded in 2007 in Waco, Texas, Bobcat is a provider of turnkey substation development, repair and maintenance services, as well as specialty transmission line services. Bobcat is unique in its ability to offer a comprehensive solution for all components of substation development and maintenance. Bobcat’s customers include the largest utilities and EPCs throughout the South.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

