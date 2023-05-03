Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Size Worth USD 934.90 Million by 2030 at 5.95% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Overview



According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Information by Type, Treatment, Cause, Patient Type, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to be worth USD 934.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period (2021 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

The term "sleep bruxism" refers to the habitual clenching and grinding of the jaw muscles during sleep, which causes oral parafunction at the subconscious level. Both men and women are equally likely to experience this condition. The dental diagnostics market related to sleep bruxism would benefit from greater awareness of the advantages of early identification of sleep bruxism to prevent damage to the facial and oral structures. Bruxism can be characterized as excessive or involuntary bruxism. The gnawing surfaces of the top and bottom teeth come together during bruxism. Bruxism can happen while you are awake, also known as waking or daytime bruxism, or it can happen while you're asleep, also known as nocturnal bruxism. There are two types of bruxism: primary and secondary.

The availability of complementary therapies like yoga, physical activity, and meditation may constrain the development of the bruxism treatment market. Vitamin C helps patients respond better to stress and control their moods, whereas a B-vitamin deficiency can lead to bruxism-related symptoms like anxiety, stress, and depression. Vitamin B5 is linked to a stable mood, which is beneficial for treating bruxism. Major global bruxism treatment market players are concentrating on organic growth strategies like product approval, which is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Broken or loose fillings, facial discomfort, worn teeth, a dull headache, jaw pain, and other symptoms are just a few of the many signs and symptoms of bruxism. When teeth are growing, it is prevalent in young children.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 934.90 Million CAGR 5.95% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Treatment, Test Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of sleep bruxism Rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the sleeping bruxism treatment market are:

Akervall Technologies Inc (US)

Planmeca Oy (Finland)

Randmark Dental Products, LLC (US)

S4S Limited (UK)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Ipsen S.A. (France)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Carestream Dental (US)

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc (US)

Henry Schein, Inc (US)

Pfizer, Inc (US)

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

Some antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and sedatives are also part of the sleep bruxism treatment. In some cases, sleep bruxism also results in sleep deprivation. The global market for sleep bruxism may grow due to the rising percentage of children in the population and lifestyle changes. These elements work together to hurt patients' lives by making them uncomfortable in some way. However, improved treatment quality is anticipated to fuel the global market for sleep bruxism. The growth of this market is attributed to the fact that it is an emerging market and to the significant investments made in research and development. Treatment for sleep bruxism necessitates a multidisciplinary approach, and rising oral health awareness is stimulating the market. High healthcare costs around the world also help the market.

Researchers have discovered that taking medications to treat bruxism is not very successful. As a result, they are working to promote preventative measures to manage this condition's effects. It calls for mandibular progress tools, occlusal splints, stress reduction tools, and similar tools. Additionally, the elevated incidence of sleep bruxism disorder spurs market expansion. Since children are typically the group most impacted by this disorder, increasing the number of children would boost market demand. One significant factor likely to drive sales of bruxism management gadgets in the evaluation period is the increasing number of neurological conditions such as Parkinson's and Huntington's disease among elderly people.

Market Restraints:

The sleep bruxism market is constrained by expensive treatment, which makes it prohibitively expensive for the general populace and prevents market expansion. Drug resistance and unmet medical needs could also be obstacles. Treatments that do not provide immediate relief could stymie market expansion. But during the anticipated period, the high cost of customized night guards and a lack of treatment will restrain the market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Insecurity, loneliness, and schedule disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased mental and physical health problems. Dentists also observed increased bruxism or the grinding of teeth and jaw clenching. In severe cases, nighttime grinding can fracture teeth. Additionally, as many patients were dealing with pain and problems with teeth grinding during the pandemic, the number of dental appointments and consulting services increased. These elements accelerated the global popularity of sleeping bruxism treatment. The telehealth platforms were supported by communication and networking infrastructure advancements, assisting patients and physicians in a face-to-face consultations. Thus, the need for immediate sleeping bruxism treatment is increasing. These treatments include Botox injections, anti-anxiety/antidepressant medications, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), bite guards, and heat.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes hospitals & clinics and dental clinics.

By cause, the market includes obstructive sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), malocclusion, and sleep paralysis.

By type, the market includes primary bruxism and secondary bruxism.

By treatment, the market includes dental approaches and medication.

By patient type, the market includes pediatric and adult.

Regional Insights

Due to rising sleeping bruxism prevalence, stress levels, and anxiety among the populace, the Americas held the largest market share in the world market for sleeping bruxism treatments in 2020. Additionally, the rapidly developing dental industries in nations like Japan, China, India, and South Korea and increased awareness of sleep bruxism will likely fuel market expansion. In addition, the region has seen an increase in the prevalence of sleep-related disorders like sleep apnea and mental illnesses like stress, anxiety, and depression. These elements support market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

