Dehydrated Potato Market Size to Surpass USD 10.1 Billion by 2032

Newark, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.6 billion in 2022 dehydrated potato market will reach USD 10.1 billion by 2032. The Asia Pacific dehydrated potato market is being fuelled. The region is projected to contribute significantly to the production of instant potatoes. China and India are likely to have the greatest market share in the region. Potato is a valuable vegetable farmed in these nations not only as a staple diet but also as a source of revenue, particularly for farmers in hilly locations with poor soil conditions.



Key Insight of the Dehydrated Potato Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The processed food business in the United States is quickly expanding, which benefits regional market growth. While consumption of quick soups and salads grows in the area, the United States has the greatest market share. To keep fresh-potato texture and flavour in the rehydrated product, processors use modern procedures, technology, and demanding standards. For consumers who are concerned about additives, U.S. potato producers have a choice of clean-label dehydrated solutions.



In the dehydrated potato market, powder segment is expected to dominate the market with the CAGR of 8.4% over the projected period.



With a CAGR of 8.4% during the projected period, the powder category is expected to dominate the global market. Potato powder is a common thickening agent in a wide range of culinary preparations, including bakery goods, ready-to-eat meals, and other dishes. Ready-to-cook meals and convenience foods have gained in popularity in recent years. In this context, potato powder will gain popularity as a mass-market product and find a favourable niche. As a result, given the rapidly changing food environment, this product has enormous potential and scope. Also, it is an excellent gluten-free flour alternative for wheat flour. Its current application is largely in the food service industry, although consumer acceptance is growing as it is being used in a range of culinary specialties such as soups, curries, and gravies.



In the dehydrated potato market, the organic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% over the projected period.



The organic category is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 9.1% over the projection period. One of the key causes for the fast rise of dehydrated organic potatoes is the notion of organic farming, which has considerably affected agricultural processes. According to research undertaken by the United States Department of Agriculture, certified organic potatoes in the United States would generate USD 183 million in commodities sales in 2021. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the environmental effect of food production activities, and the global organic foods market is likely to grow at an exponential rate throughout the forecast period.



In the dehydrated potato market, the regular potato segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 61%.



With a market share of 61% in 2022, the regular potato category led the global market. Regular potatoes, usually known as white potatoes, are the most commonly utilized potato in the dried potato market. They are typically found in dry potato products such as potato flakes, granules, and starch. Regular potatoes are abundant in fibre, vitamins, and minerals and are often used in mashed potatoes, French fries, and potato chips.



In the dehydrated potato market, the segment held the largest market share of 58% in 2022.



In 2022, food service continued to have a market share of 58%. The food services industry includes hotels, restaurants, fast food outlets, cafeterias, and other food service facilities. Product demand in the food service business is increasing as meal delivery channels expand. Product demand is being driven by the growing popularity of full-service and quick-service restaurants among emerging national and worldwide corporations. Dehydrated potato goods are becoming more accessible due to modern commerce, commercial and industrial usage, and various retail forms, which aid market growth.



Report Scope of Dehydrated Potato Market



Report Coverage Details Market Size In 2032 10.1 Billion CAGR 6.7 % from 2023 to 2032 Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 to 2032 Companies Covered McCain Foods (U.S.),Basic American Foods (U.S.),Lamb Weston (U.S.),Idahoan Foods (U.S.),Pacific Valley Foods (U.S.),Augason Farms (U.S.),Idaho Supreme Potatoes (U.S.),Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH (Germany),JR Short Milling (U.S.),Rixona B.V. (Netherlands)

Market Dynamics



Driver



Consumer desire for gluten-free, whole-grain, and high-fibre items is driving growth in the baking industry. The product is gluten-free in baked goods since it is employed as a binding agent. The product is frequently used in muffins and bread due to its ability to give a desirable crumbly texture and gluten-free baked product. Since it contains potassium, iron, vitamin C, and fibre, it has a high nutritional value and is appropriate for use in healthy baked goods. The bakery business is predicted to expand significantly as the number of cafes grows, increasing demand for baked goods.



Opportunity



Customers are getting more health-conscious, and they want to eat better foods. Dehydrated potato products may be manufactured with less fat and salt, making them more appealing to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, due to busy lives and the desire for quick and easy meal options, the demand for convenience meals is expanding. Dehydrated potato goods provide customers with a quick and easy-to-prepare choice, which may promote demand for these items.



Some of the major players operating in the dehydrated potato market are:



• McCain Foods (U.S.)

• Basic American Foods (U.S.)

• Lamb Weston (U.S.)

• Idahoan Foods (U.S.)

• Pacific Valley Foods (U.S.)

• Augason Farms (U.S.)

• Idaho Supreme Potatoes (U.S.)

• Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH (Germany)

• JR Short Milling (U.S.)

• Rixona B.V. (Netherlands)



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form



• Powder

• Flakes

• Shreds

• Diced

• Others



By Nature



• Organic

• Conventional



By Flavor



• Regular Potatoes

• Sweet Potatoes



By Distribution Channel



• Food Services

• Retail Channel

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



