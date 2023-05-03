Fort Worth, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Meat Motor, a leading online resource for endurance athletes, has distilled a new sports medicine study that explores the potential benefits of exogenous ketone esters for competitive cyclists. The study, published in The Journal of Physiology by Chiel Poffé, Ruben Robberechts, Ruud Van Thienen, and Peter Hespel, found that ketone ester may enhance oxygen delivery and capillary growth, ultimately improving performance during intense training periods.

The study involved 18 healthy and fit male volunteers, including cyclists, participating in 3 weeks of endurance overload cycling. Half of the participants consumed a 25g ketone ester supplement after each ride and before bed, while the other half consumed an equal-calorie placebo. The ketone ester group experienced a 44% increase in the number of capillaries contacting muscle fibers and a 42% increase in the capillary-to-fiber perimeter exchange index, a measure of oxygen delivery. The placebo group showed no such increases.

Furthermore, the ketone ester group demonstrated significant increases in vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) in their leg muscles. These factors play crucial roles in stimulating new capillary growth and dilating existing capillaries to increase blood flow. Additionally, the ketone ester group increased their blood erythropoietin (EPO) levels by 26% compared to the placebo group. Higher EPO levels indicate more oxygen-carrying red blood cells available for oxygen transportation to leg muscles.

These results suggest that ketone ester supplements may directly stimulate new capillary growth in leg muscles, potentially improving oxygen delivery and waste product removal for cyclists. However, the Meat Motor article also highlights the significant cost of ketone ester supplementation, with expenses to match the 50g dosage in the study ranging from $46 to $56 USD per day.

While the study's sample size is small, it corroborates another study showing evidence that exogenous ketones increase natural EPO production in endurance athletes. Meat Motor encourages further research to explore the long-term impacts of ketone ester supplementation on cycling performance and its cost-effectiveness for non-professional athletes.

About Meat Motor: Meat Motor is a leading online resource dedicated to providing the latest information and research on sports medicine, nutrition, and training strategies for competitive endurance athletes. With a focus on helping athletes reach their full potential, Meat Motor distills complex scientific studies into digestible content for athletes seeking to optimize their performance.

