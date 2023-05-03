New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Reach $296 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure estimated at US$181.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$196.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Avast Software
- Fortinet
- Genymobile
- Intelligent Waves
- Nubo
- Prescient Solutions
- Pulse Secure
- Raytheon
- Sierraware
- Trend Micro
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Platforms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Platforms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Component - Platforms and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Component - Platforms and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component -
Platforms and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Reach $296 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW