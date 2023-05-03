Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $38.41 Million in 2031 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multiple sclerosis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The market is projected to reach a value of $38.41 Billion in 2031.

The global multiple sclerosis treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis and the development of new disease-modifying therapies. The market is highly competitive, with several multinational companies and small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the market.



Disease-modifying therapies, which are designed to slow the progression of the disease and reduce the frequency of relapses, dominate the multiple sclerosis treatment market, accounting for over 70% of the market share in 2021. However, the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of oral therapies and the development of novel drugs targeting specific pathways involved in the disease.



North America dominates the multiple sclerosis treatment market, accounting for over 40% of the global market share. The high prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the region, coupled with the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, is driving market growth. Europe is the second-largest market for multiple sclerosis treatment, with the increasing adoption of novel therapies and the growing focus on personalized medicine driving market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the region and the rising healthcare expenditure. The growing awareness about multiple sclerosis and the availability of new treatment options are also expected to contribute to market growth.

The increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis and the development of new disease-modifying therapies are the primary drivers of market growth.



Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system. The disease is characterized by the destruction of the myelin sheath that protects nerve fibers, resulting in the disruption of nerve impulses. MS can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, numbness, vision problems, and cognitive impairment. The disease affects approximately 2.8 million people worldwide, with women being more commonly affected than men.



In general, MS is more common in women than in men, with a female-to-male ratio of approximately 3:1. The disease is most diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, although it can occur at any age. MS is more prevalent in populations living at higher latitudes, which may be due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.



The prevalence of MS also varies by ethnicity. MS is most common in populations of European descent, with the highest prevalence rates reported in Scandinavian countries, followed by North America and Europe. MS is less common in populations of African, Asian, and Hispanic descent.



In terms of the global distribution of MS, the disease is most prevalent in North America and Europe, with an estimated 1 million cases in Europe and 400,000 cases in North America. The highest prevalence rates are found in countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Canada, where the prevalence of MS is estimated to be between 100 and 300 cases per 100,000 people. The lowest prevalence rates are found in Africa and Asia, where the prevalence of MS is estimated to be less than 1 case per 100,000 people.



Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into indication type, diagnosis method, treatment method, and end user, and region.



Market Breakup by Indication Type

Clinically Isolated Syndrome (CIS)

Relapse-remitting MS (RRMS)

Primary Progressive MS (PPMS)

Secondary Progressive MS (SPMS)

Market Breakup by Diagnosis Method

Blood and Imaging Tests

Spinal Tap (Lumbar Puncture)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Evoked Potential Tests

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Method

Corticosteroids

Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)

Injectable Treatments

Interferon Beta Medications

Glatiramer Acetate (Glatopa)

Oral Treatments

Fingolimod (Gilenya)

Dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera)

Siponimod (Mayzent)

Infusion Treatments

Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)

Natalizumab (Tysabri)

Alemtuzumab (Campath, Lemtrada)

Market Breakup by End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Key Players in the Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the multiple sclerosis treatment market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi S.A

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Merck KGaA

Abbott Laboratories

