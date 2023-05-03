QPR Software Plc: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

English Finnish

























Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Plc





The Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Plc was held today on May 3, 2023 in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022, further adopted the Company’s Remuneration Report and resolved to amend the Company’s Articles of Association. Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved to reduce the share capital of the Company, to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and on the issue of other special rights entitling to shares as well as on the acquisition of own shares.

Annual accounts and the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Company’s financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period January 1 – December 31, 2022. The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be paid EUR 45,000 per year and the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 25,000 per year. Approximately 40 percent of the remuneration will be paid in shares and 60 percent in cash. The shares will be granted as soon as possible after the Annual General Meeting and if the insider regulations allow it. The members of the Board of Directors will also be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred while they are managing the Company's affairs.

The remuneration to the Auditor shall be paid according to the reasonable invoice.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is four (4). Pertti Ervi was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that Petri Kettunen, Authorized Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend Articles 6 and 9 of the Company’s Articles of Association. Article 6 was amended to correspond to the responsibility for the auditor oversight stipulated in the amended Finnish Auditing Act (1141/2015) and further so that the term of the auditor shall end at the closing of the first Annual General Meeting following the election. Article 9 was amended to enable holding a general meeting entirely without a meeting venue as a so-called remote meeting in addition to the Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. Further, said article was amended due to certain legislation changes stipulating the matters to be resolved upon in an Annual General Meeting.

Reduction of the share capital

The Annual General Meeting resolved to reduce the Company’s registered share capital from EUR 1,359,090 to EUR 80,000, i.e. by an aggregate amount of EUR 1,279,090, with the reduced amount of EUR 1,279,090 being transferred to the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The reduction of the share capital requires a public notice in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and on the issue of other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on issuances of new shares and conveyances of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or more instalments. The share issues can be carried out against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors. The authorization also includes the right to issue special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or own shares held by the Company against consideration. Based on the authorization, the maximum number of new shares that may be issued and own shares held by the Company that may be conveyed in share issues or on the basis of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act is 3,200,000 shares. The authorization includes the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. The authorization is in force until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide the acquisition of own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the Company’s own shares. Based on the authorization, an aggregate maximum amount of 500,000 own shares may be acquired, either in one or more instalments. The authorization includes the right to acquire own shares otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company’s shareholders, using the Company’s non-restricted shareholders’ equity. The authorization is in force until the next Annual General Meeting.













For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com











