India CRO Market Size Worth USD 979.8 Million by 2030 at 7.50% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India CRO Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ India CRO Market Information by Services Type, Therapeutic Application and End Users- Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 979.8 Million by 2030 at 7.50% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

A contract research organization's services may be required by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare corporations (CRO). Clinical research, process and product development, quality control, post-marketing surveillance, and other services are among the ones offered. CROs also provide management services for clinical trials and pharmacovigilance. The Indian government has eliminated a number of elements from clinical trial regulations that required the sponsor to compensate the patient's family up to 60% of the total cost in the event of death or permanent impairment during a clinical study. Pharmaceutical firms also view India as a venue for local clinical trials where they may benefit more from marketing the medication once it has been authorized in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and other countries.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 979.8 Million CAGR 7.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Services Type, Therapeutic Application and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for new solutions in the healthcare business Technological developments and Increased investment from both international and domestic market players

India CRO Market Competitive Dynamics:

The India CRO market major Players are:

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc

Syngene, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Siro Clinpharm, Clininvent Research Pvt. Ltd.

VIMTA, Bilcare Limited

Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Synapse Labs Pvt Limited,

Eurofins Scientific

Laurus Labs.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

India CRO Market Trends



Market Drivers

The sector is significantly influenced by the existence of diverse India CRO climate testing conditions, the implementation of international standards, and intellectual property rights. The presence of a sizable patient pool, a sizable number of hospitals, skilled and readily accessible human resources, and low operating costs as a result of affordable human resources are other variables that aid the market in achieving its goal during the projected period. India has swiftly risen to the top of the list of preferred locations for clinical trials as a result of its vast and diverse patient population, rapidly developing healthcare industry, highly skilled medical professionals, and cost-competitiveness. Also, it is anticipated that during the projection period, increasing investment from local and international market participants would fuel market development. In addition, expanding research industries like diagnostic research are probably fueling the expansion of the Indian CRO market.

The market also benefits from regulatory agencies' efforts to establish a supportive environment for research in India, such as those of the Director Controller General of India (DCGI), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The clinical trial market is largely driven by increased healthcare industry need for innovative solutions, partnerships between top Indian CRO organizations and pharma, biotech, and medical device companies, and technological advancements. Major factors influencing market expansion have been recognized as the high need for clinical trials in developing nations, the pharmaceutical industry's high R&D spending, the rising incidence of illnesses, the focus on rare diseases and the abundance of orphan medications in R&D.

Market Limitations

Commercial constraints, a lack of cooperation between academia and business, and rising concern about security—particularly the protection of data and patients—are contributing to these issues. Growth may be constrained by drug research's escalating cost. Drugmakers and sponsors are under pressure to make up income lost as a result of generic competition, rising patent expiration rates, the number of biologics research alliances, and rising R&D costs, all of which have increased the cost and complexity of drug development. The need for outsourcing research activities has also increased due to the strain on India's CRO market participants to meet rigorous deadlines.

COVID-19 Analysis:

India experienced a similar catastrophe as the rest of the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because to variables including supply chain disruption and the temporary suspension of industrial facilities, the early phase of the pandemic caused a pause in research and development efforts across the nation, which presented challenges for clinical research. Furthermore, the lockdown's implementation has led to a decline in the number of patient studies done across the nation. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the CRO market in India. The development of additional vaccines and medications has been significantly influenced by the global endeavor to produce a coronavirus vaccine. 30% of all studies in the United States were COVID-19 vaccines and treatments at the height of the pandemic.

India CRO Market Segmentation:

By Services Type

Throughout the projection period, the clinical trials segment is expected to experience a significant CAGR. The incidence of major diseases is expected to increase, there will be a desire for new, creative treatment alternatives, and there will be a large burden of chronic diseases in the nation.

By Therapeutic Application

Throughout the projection period, the oncology section is expected to increase at the quickest rate after holding the biggest revenue share in the previous two years. This is explained by the rising incidence of cancer in the nation and the rising demand for cutting-edge medical technology and cancer therapies.

By End Users

During the course of the assessment period, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses sector is anticipated to lead the market.

India CRO Market Regional Analysis:

The healthcare industry in India is divided into many regions and states. A sizeable share of the Indian CRO market is located in south and western India. The CRO businesses in India have lately relocated to the north, nevertheless. The Director Controller General of India (DCGI) office, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), among others, have combined their regulatory authority as one of the reasons for this move. Moreover, North India's costs are lower and its genetic diversity is greater.

