Vishay Intertechnology 4-Quadrant Silicon PIN Photodiode Receives 2022 China IoT Innovation Award From Elecfans

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its K857PH 4-quadrant silicon PIN photodiode has been recognized by industry publication Elecfans with a 2022 China IoT Innovation Award in the “Sensor Technology” category.



Now in its seventh year, the China IoT Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the IoT industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with industry experts voting to select the winners. This year Vishay’s K857PH photodiode was recognized for enabling the detection of small signals in IoT applications such as industrial automation systems, as well as rain / light sensors, laser beam alignment, and virtual reality applications.

The highly sensitive Vishay Semiconductors K857PH features four monolithic PIN diodes — each with an active area of 1.6 mm² — integrated into a single 4.72 mm by 4.72 mm by 0.8 mm top-view, surface-mount package. The package’s sides are opaque, which eliminates stray light irradiating the photodiodes, resulting in an excellent signal to noise ratio. The device combines high photo sensitivity with low 0.1 % crosstalk and virtually no tolerance between its segments.

Built on homogenous technology, the K857PH photodiode offers a wide sensitivity range from 710 nm to 1100 nm, a peak wavelength of sensitivity of 950 nm, and reverse light current of 11 µA per segment at Ee = 1 mW/cm² and a 940 nm wavelength. The device provides a ± 60° angle of half sensitivity and operates over a temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the K857PH offers a floor life of 186 h in accordance with J-STD-020.

Award winners were announced online at a webinar held on Dec. 8 in conjunction with the 2022 China IoT Conference in Shenzhen. A complete list of winners can be found at https://www.elecfans.com/iot/1953413.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com