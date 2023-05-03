Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

3 May 2023

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that it has today allotted and issued 197,997 new B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (“B Shares”).

The shares were issued pursuant to an offer for subscription for B Shares launched on 26 August 2022 to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the Offer, and the £146,500 of valid applications received since 4 April 2023 (the cut-off date for the last allotment of shares made on 5 April 2023), and up to and including 2 May 2023 in respect of the 2023/2024 tax year, the Company has today allotted and issued 197,997 B Shares. In accordance with the allotment formula set out in the prospectus for the Offer, the B Shares have been allotted at the offer prices in the range of 73.8p to 78.1p per share, calculated by reference to the unaudited net asset value of a B Share as at 31 March 2023 (73.8p per B Share as announced on 4 April 2023).

As a result of this allotment, the number of shares now in issue is 8,115,376 Ordinary shares of 1p each and 20,181,367 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 28,296,743.

In respect of this allotment, an application will be made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the B Shares so issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that the admission of the B Shares will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 18 May 2023.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Matt Currie

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk