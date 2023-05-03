High-Performance Computing Market to Surpass USD 77.53 Billion by 2030 owing to Growing Need for Faster and More Efficient Computing Capabilities | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High-Performance Computing Market had a value of USD 45.87 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain a worth of USD 77.53 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.78% between 2023 and 2030, as per SNS Insider.

Market Overview

High-Performance Computing (HPC) refers to the use of advanced computing technologies and systems to perform complex and data-intensive computations at a scale beyond what a typical computer can handle. HPC involves the use of multiple computing nodes working together in parallel to solve problems that require enormous computational power and memory. HPC systems are used in various industries such as scientific research, finance, engineering, healthcare, and weather forecasting, among others.

Market Analysis

The field of high-performance computing market is rapidly evolving, driven by a multitude of factors that are expected to shape the future of this industry. One key driver of HPC growth is the increasing demand for high-efficiency computing, as organizations across multiple industries seek to process vast amounts of data in real-time. The use of virtualization technologies is also contributing to HPC's expansion, allowing for the creation of highly scalable and agile computing environments that can adapt to changing needs. Another major factor driving the growth of the HPC industry is the continued diversification and expansion of the IT sector.

Key Company Profile Listed in this Report are:

The major key players are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.), and Lenovo Group Ltd & Others.

Impact of Recession on High-Performance Computing Market Share

The impact of a recession on the high-performance computing market is complex and depends on various factors. During a recession, organizations often face budget constraints and may reduce their spending on technology, including HPC systems. This can result in a temporary slowdown in the growth of the HPC market. However, despite the economic downturns, the HPC market has shown resilience and even continued to grow during past recessions. This is because HPC systems play a crucial role in many industries, such as healthcare, finance, and scientific research, which are less susceptible to economic downturns.

High-Performance Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 45.27 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 77.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.78% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Component (Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, Software, Services, Cloud, and Others)

• By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

• By End-use (BFSI, Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Transportation, Government & Defense, Education & Research, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Bioscience, and Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •There is a growing demand for efficient computation, great scalability, and dependable storage.

•Increasing need for high-speed, accurate data processing. Market Restraining Factors •Concerns about cyber security.

•Commercial high-performance computer clusters have substantial deployment costs.

Key Regional Developments

The high-performance computing market has seen North America emerge as a dominant player, with a significant share of the market. This region has always been a leader in technology-based solutions and is expected to continue playing a crucial role in the global economy, particularly in the development and adoption of new technologies. With the ever-increasing need to handle and process vast amounts of raw data, the importance of having robust security measures in place cannot be overstated. North America's strong position in the market is a result of its robust infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and a highly skilled workforce.

Key Takeaway from High-Performance Computing Market Study

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. HPC systems are increasingly being used in the BFSI industry to process large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, supporting critical applications such as risk management, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading.

The on-premise segment is projected to dominate the market in the near future. With the increasing demand for high-performance computing applications in various industries such as healthcare, finance, and energy, the market for HPC is expected to grow rapidly.

Recent Developments Related to High-Performance Computing Market

Subaru, the Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, has recently launched High-Performance Computing (HPC) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This move is aimed at enhancing the design and development of their vehicles using HPC simulations, which require significant computing power and resources.

KPMG, one of the world's leading professional services firms, has announced a partnership with Classiq, a quantum computing software company, to help enterprises explore and understand the potential of quantum computing. The collaboration will enable KPMG's clients to access Classiq's quantum software tools and expertise, accelerating their adoption of quantum computing.

