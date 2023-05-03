2023 Report on Key Disruptive Forces in Mining - Digging Deeper into Sustainability

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digging Deeper into Sustainability - Key Disruptive Forces in Mining" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mining sector is undergoing transformation through drivers such as enhanced safety, cost-cutting, enhanced productivity, and ESG goals.

To achieve these objectives, the industry is adopting trends such as automation, alternate energy sources, connected mines, and workforce monitoring. Overall, the sector aims to improve sustainability, efficiency, and accountability while reducing risks and costs.

This report categorizes key innovation areas in mining as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation.

It casts light on the latest updates, deals, company filings, job analytics, noteworthy patents, and real-world innovations, as well as major geographies, top players, and recent developments in emerging innovation areas, such as autonomous rock drilling machines, zinc recovery, tunneling machines, hydraulic mining conveyors, tunnel ventilation system, mining inspection robot, location-sensitive alarms, underground mining tracking systems, and tunnel safety devices.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these innovation areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Key Highlights



Scope

Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector

Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to mining

Company filings - select filing extracts related to mining

Job analytics - select hiring trends in mining

Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to ESG and growth and productivity in mining

Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases related to mining

Key disruptive forces in mining - presents the major drivers, trends, top tech themes, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in mining

Emerging innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector



2. Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to mining



3. Company filings - select filing extracts related to mining



4. Job analytics - select hiring trends in mining



5. Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to ESG and growth and productivity in mining



6. Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases related to mining



7. Key disruptive forces in mining - major drivers, trends, top tech themes in mining, S curve highlighting the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas, 3-year vs 1-year growth in published patents for innovation areas, and innovation areas definitions, patent published trend, and major patent filers.



8. Emerging innovation areas - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents, innovation drivers, recent developments, and top players.



9. Appendix



