Peer to Peer Lending Market to Hit USD 926.55 Billion by 2030 due to Demand for Alternative Sources of Funding and Increasing Adoption of Digitalization | Research by SNS Insider

The Peer to Peer Lending Market had a valuation of USD 134.35 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 926.55 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a financial model that allows individuals to lend and borrow money directly from each other, without the need for intermediaries such as banks. In this model, a P2P lending platform acts as a marketplace that connects lenders with borrowers and facilitates the entire lending process, including loan origination, underwriting, and servicing. P2P lending is becoming increasingly popular due to its potential to offer borrowers lower interest rates and higher returns for lenders, compared to traditional financial institutions.

Market Analysis

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms have revolutionized the way we think about borrowing and lending money. Unlike traditional banks, P2P platforms allow individuals and businesses to connect directly with each other, bypassing the need for physical branches, staff, and high overhead costs. One of the key factors driving the growth of the peer-to-peer lending market is the increasing demand for financing options among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These businesses often struggle to access credit from traditional banks due to their size or lack of collateral, making P2P lending an attractive alternative. Another factor contributing to the market growth is the need for more affordable and convenient financing options. P2P platforms offer borrowers minimal charging fees and flexible repayment options, making it easier for them to manage their finances and avoid costly overdraft fees.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The major key players are Avant, LLC., Funding Circle, Kabbage Inc., Lending Club Corporation, LendingTree, LLC, OnDeck, Prosper Funding LLC, RateSetter, Social Finance, Inc, Zopa Bank Limited. & More

Impact of Recession on Peer to Peer Lending Market Growth

While a recession can certainly impact the peer-to-peer lending market, the long-term prospects for the industry remain strong due to its ability to offer an alternative source of funding for borrowers and attractive investment opportunities for lenders. P2P lending platforms that can effectively navigate the challenges posed by a recession are likely to emerge stronger and more resilient in the years ahead.

Key Regional Developments

North America is poised to emerge as a dominant player in the global peer to peer lending market, driven by various favorable factors such as digitalization, diverse borrower and investor base, and a favorable regulatory environment. With continued innovation and evolution of the market, P2P lending has the potential to become a mainstream source of funding for individuals and small businesses in the region.

Peer to Peer Lending Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 134.35 Bn Market Size by 2030 USD 926.55 Bn CAGR CAGR of 27.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Peer to Peer Lending Market: Key Segmentation • By Business Model (Traditional Lending and Alternate Marketplace Lending)

• By Loan Type (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, Real Estate Loans)

• By End-User (Business and Personal) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Study

The consumer credit loans segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising consumer spending, increasing adoption of digital financial services, and growing awareness of alternative lending platforms.

The alternate marketplace lending segment is poised to dominate the market in the coming years, offering borrowers greater access to credit and lenders more opportunities to invest in a diversified range of loans.

Recent Developments Related to Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

LenDenClub, a peer-to-peer lending platform based in India, has announced plans to invest in six fintech startups as part of its incubator program. The program is aimed at nurturing new businesses in the fintech space and helping them grow into successful enterprises.

Cred, a leading Indian fintech company, has announced plans to invest $10 million in LiquiLoans, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform. The investment is aimed at strengthening LiquiLoans' position in the P2P lending market and accelerating its growth.

