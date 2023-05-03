Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Report 2023: Players Include Abbott Laboratories, Amprion, Bruker, Diadem Diagnostics and Nicoya

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Market Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, and Place, with Executive & Consultant Guides; Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?

2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Currency

2.3.3 Years

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies

3.1 Methods

3.1.1 Separation techniques and electrophoresis

3.1.2 Mass spectrometry

3.1.3 Chromatography

3.1.4 Blotting

3.1.5 Protein complementation assays and interaction screens

3.1.6 Protein structure prediction

3.1.7 Protein databases

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.2 Academic Research Lab

4.3 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.4 Instrumentation Supplier

4.5 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.6 Pathology Supplier

4.7 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.8 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.9 Hospital Laboratory

4.10 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.11 Audit Body

4.12 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Drug Development

5.1.2 Companion Dx

5.1.3 Fertile Research

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 Capacity Constraints

5.2.3 Market Lag

6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Amprion's Parkinson's Disease Dx Shows Strong Performance

6.3 Single-Cell Proteomics Bypasses Bottlenecks

6.4 SomaLogic Seeks 'Strategic Alternatives' for Dx Business

6.5 Alzheimer's Dx Study to Add Genomic, Proteomic Profiling

6.6 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization

6.7 DeepMind AI Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein

6.8 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent

6.9 Study Shows Potential of NanoMosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development

6.10 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of OmicEra

6.11 PrognomiQ Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications

6.12 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test

6.13 Proteomics Goes Public

7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Agilent/Dako

7.3 Amprion

7.4 BasePair Biotechnologies

7.5 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.8 Bio-Techne

7.9 Bruker

7.10 C2N Diagnostics

7.11 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.12 Diadem Diagnostics

7.13 Eve Technologies

7.14 Fluidic Analytics

7.15 Fujirebio

7.16 Hybrigenics Services

7.17 Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

7.18 NanoDx

7.19 Nautilus Biotechnology

7.20 Nicoya

7.21 Olink

7.22 Qiagen

7.23 Quanterix

7.24 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.25 Second Genome

7.26 Siemens Healthineers

7.27 Somalogic

7.28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8 Global Proteomic Analytics Markets

9 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Application

10 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Technology

11 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Product

12 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Place

13 Appendices

