Global Insecticides Market: Industry Report 2023-2030 by IndexBox

The global insecticides market is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period, driven by several factors such as the increasing demand for food crops and the need to increase crop yield. Additionally, the growth of the agricultural industry, particularly in developing countries, is expected to boost the market's growth. However, there are also several challenges facing the market, such as the growing concern over the health and environmental impacts of insecticides.

Factors affecting demand in the global insecticides market include the growing demand for high-quality and safe food products, increasing awareness of crop protection, and the increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices. The major consuming industries for insecticides include agriculture, forestry, and public health.

The industry can be segmented into different categories based on product type, application, and mode of action.

Segmentation by Product Type:

The global insecticides market can be segmented into synthetic and bio-based insecticides. Synthetic insecticides are the most widely used insecticides globally, accounting for a significant market share due to their effectiveness against a wide range of pests. Bio-based insecticides are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly and sustainable nature.

Segmentation by Application:

The insecticides market can be segmented based on their application in agriculture, public health, and commercial pest control. The agriculture segment is the largest application segment, with a significant share of the global insecticides market. Insecticides are used to protect crops from pests, insects, and diseases, ensuring high crop yield and quality. Insecticides are also used in public health to control the spread of insect-borne diseases.

Segmentation by Mode of Action:

Insecticides can be classified based on their mode of action, which is how they target and kill pests. The different modes of action include contact insecticides, systemic insecticides, stomach insecticides, and respiratory insecticides.

End-user:

The major end-users of insecticides include farmers, commercial pest control companies, public health agencies, and residential users. The agricultural sector is the largest end-user segment, accounting for a significant share of the global insecticides market. Commercial pest control companies and public health agencies are also significant end-users.

Regional Overview:

The global insecticides market is segmented into different regions, including North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to the large agricultural sector, growing population, and increasing demand for food products. North America and Europe are also significant markets due to their well-established agricultural industries and strict regulations regarding the use of insecticides.

The report also includes a ranking of the top 10 manufacturers in the industry, which include Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., UPL Limited, and Corteva Agriscience.

