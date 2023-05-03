Global Infrared Thermometers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the infrared thermometers market forecasts the global market for infrared thermometers market size to increase from $2.03 billion in 2022 to $2.23 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. Additionally, the market is expected to grow to $3.21 billion by 2027, with the CAGR of more than 9%. In terms of geography, North America was the largest region in the market in 2022.



One of the major drivers of this growth is the rising incidence of infectious diseases worldwide. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other outbreaks such as SARS, Ebola, and Influenza A, infrared thermometers are being used as mass screening devices to measure body temperature. They have proven to be effective in detecting fevers and identifying individuals who may be infected with a pathogen.

The major players in the infrared thermometers market include OMRON Corporation, Braun GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., HORIBA Ltd., PCE Deutschland GmbH, Weiss Instruments LLC, Thermomedics Inc., Microlife Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fluke Corporation and Optris GmbH.

The key trend gaining popularity in the market is the development of innovative technologies. Leading companies in the market are investing in research and development to strengthen their position. For example, DetelPro, an Indian company, recently launched a certified infrared thermometer with an LCD display and digital sensor technology. This thermometer is designed to limit the risk of cross-infection by avoiding contact and maintaining a distance of 3-5 cm.

The global infrared thermometers industry is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Handheld Infrared Thermometers, Pocket Infrared Thermometers, Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometers

2) By Measurement Points Type: Ear, Forehead, Multifunction

3) By Application: Medical, Veterinary

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Channels

5) By End User: Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgicals Centers, Other End Users

As of 2023, the global infrared thermometers market remains strong and is projected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. Infrared thermometers have become a crucial tool for mass screening and detecting potential infections. Additionally, continued investment in research and development is likely to yield further innovations and advancements in infrared thermometer technology, further driving market growth, as per the infrared thermometers market report.

Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the infrared thermometers market size, infrared thermometers market segments, infrared thermometers market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

