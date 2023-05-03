Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.5.2023

Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT3.5.2023
   
   
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.5.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date3.5.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount10,000Shares
Average price/ share17.9853EUR
Total cost179,853.00EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 34 500 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3.5.2023 
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







