BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Ruth’s Inc. (Nasdaq – RUTH), Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – MGTA), BELLUS Health Inc (Nasdaq – BLU), Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RXDX)

Ruth’s Inc. (Nasdaq – RUTH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ruth’s will be acquired by Darden Restaurants, Inc. (“Darden”) (NYSE - DRI). Ruth’s shareholders will receive $21.50 in cash for each share of Ruth’s they own for a total equity value of approximately $715 million. The investigation concerns whether the Ruth’s Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Darden is paying too little for the Company.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – MGTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Magenta will merge with Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dianthus”). Pre-merger Dianthus stockholders are expected to own approximately 78.7% of the combined company and pre-merger Magenta stockholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, Magenta stockholders will be issued contingent value rights representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to pre-transaction legacy assets. The investigation concerns whether the Magenta Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

BELLUS Health Inc (Nasdaq – BLU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, BELLUS will be acquired by GSK Plc (NYSE - GSK). BELLUS shareholders will receive $14.75 cash for each BELLUS common share, for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BELLUS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GSK Plc is paying too little for the Company.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RXDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Prometheus will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK). Prometheus shareholders will receive $200.00 cash for each Prometheus common share, for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Prometheus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

