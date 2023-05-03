Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers Report 2023: Need to Reduce Drug Development Costs and Failures Drives Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System (CNS) Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CNS biomarker market was valued at $5.7 billion in 2022. The market is projected to reach $9.5 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

This aggressive growth rate will be driven by several factors, including the increase in public-private partnerships with government support, pressure to keep healthcare costs down, a growing elderly population, and the rapid advancement of the genomic and proteomic technologies that have impacted the CNS biomarker diagnostics area.



There is huge unmet need in the area of CNS diseases due to the lack of fast and sensitive diagnostic methods and effective treatments. CNS biomarkers are rapidly emerging as the mainstay in the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis, follow-up of disease progression, and effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases (such as multiple sclerosis), neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer's disease) or traumatic brain injury.



In order to expedite drug development for neurology diseases, it is important to identify novel biomarkers that enhance diagnostic and prognostic accuracy, improve the existing decision criteria for early diagnosis and risk stratification, assist in disease monitoring, and act as surrogate endpoints in experimental studies and clinical trials.

Efforts are being directed to expand neurology research and develop platforms and methods that can provide deeper insights into brain biology and aid in further biomarker research. Several biomarkers that have been identified in the past decade are under investigation for their potential applications. Once these biomarkers are validated and subsequently enter into clinical and research applications, the CNS biomarkers market is expected to grow significantly.

Included in this report are forecasts by biomarker type, technology type, disease, application, and region from 2022 through 2027. The report also includes analysis of leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide CNS biomarkers market. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products, as well as biotechnology companies with novel products in development, are analyzed to define the specific product strategies employed.

This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standard of care.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview of Biomarkers

3.2 Classification of Biomarkers

3.3 Types of Biomarkers

3.4 Biomarker Discovery, Verification and Validation

3.4.1 Surrogate Biomarkers/Endpoints

3.5 Overview of Central Nervous System (Cns)

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Incidence and Financial Burden of Neurological Disorders

4.1.2 High Unmet Need in Neurodegenerative Disorders

4.1.3 Need to Reduce Drug Development Costs and Failures

4.1.4 Increasing Investment in Neuroscience

4.1.5 Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods

4.1.6 Support from Regulatory Agencies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technological Challenges

4.2.2 Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Disease

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Alzheimer's Disease (Ad)

5.2.1 Ad Pathophysiology

5.2.2 Prevalence and Incidence

5.3 Key Biomarkers of Ad

5.3.1 Amyloid-Beta (Ab, Beta Amyloid, or Abeta)

5.3.2 Tau Protein

5.3.3 Other Biomarkers of Ad

5.3.4 Emerging Need for Blood-Based Ad Biomarkers Testing

5.4 Parkinson's Disease (Pd)

5.4.1 Prevalence and Incidence

5.5 Key Biomarkers of Pd

5.5.1 Datscan (Ioflupane I 123 Injection)

5.5.2 Flourodopa F18 (F-Dopa)

5.5.3 Alpha Synuclein (A-Synuclein)

5.5.4 Other Biomarkers of Pd

5.6 Multiple Sclerosis (Ms)

5.7 Key Biomarkers of Ms

5.7.1 Neurofilament Light (Nfl)

5.7.2 Myelin Basic Protein (Mbp)

5.8 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Als)

5.9 Frontotemporal Dementia (Ftd)

5.10 Key Biomarkers of Als and Ftd

5.10.1 Tar Dna-Binding Protein 43 (Tdp-43)

5.10.2 Neurofilament Light Chain (Nfl)

5.11 Traumatic Brain Injury (Tbi) or Concussion

5.12 Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury (Sci)

5.13 Key Biomarkers/Hallmarks of Tbi or Sci

5.13.1 Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (Gfap)

5.13.2 Ubiquitin C-Terminal Hydrolase (Uch-L1)

5.13.3 Neurofilament-Heavy (Nf-H) and Light (Nf-L)

5.13.4 S100 Calcium-Binding Protein B (S100B)

5.14 Other Diseases

5.14.1 Rare Brain Diseases

5.15 Global Market for Cns Biomarkers by Disease

5.15.1 Alzheimer's Disease (Ad)

5.15.2 Parkinson's Disease (Pd)

5.15.3 Multiple Sclerosis (Ms), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Als), and Frontotemporal Dementia (Ftd)

5.15.4 Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injuries

5.15.5 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Life Science Research

6.3 Drug Discovery and Development

6.4 Clinical Diagnostics

6.5 Personalized Medicine

6.5.1 Precision Health Screening/Disease Risk Assessment

6.6 Global Market for Cns Biomarkers, by Application

6.6.1 Life Science Research

6.6.2 Drug Discovery and Development

6.6.3 Clinical Diagnostics

6.6.4 Personalized Medicine

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Proteomics

7.2.1 Proteomics Technologies

7.3 Imaging

7.4 Genomics

7.5 Global Market for Cns Biomarkers, by Technology Type

7.5.1 Proteomics

7.5.2 Imaging

7.5.3 Genomics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Biomarker Type

8.1 Key Biomarkers of Neurodegeneration

8.1.1 Amyloid Beta (Ab, Beta Amyloid, or Abeta)

8.1.2 Tau Proteins

8.1.3 Alpha Synuclein (A-Synuclein)

8.1.4 Synapses

8.1.5 P53 Protein

8.1.6 Apolipoprotein E (Apoe)-4

8.2 Key Biomarkers of Traumatic Brain and Spinal Injuries

8.2.1 Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (Gfap)

8.2.2 Ubiquitin C-Terminal Hydrolase (Uch-L1)

8.2.3 S100 Calcium-Binding Protein B (S100B)

8.2.4 Neurofilament-Heavy (Nf-H) and Light (Nf-L)

8.3 Key Biomarker Targets for Neuroinflammation

8.3.1 Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (Bdnf)

8.3.2 Nerve Growth Factor (Ngf)

8.3.3 Proinflammatory Cytokines

8.3.4 Global Cns Biomarkers Market by Biomarker Type

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Global Market for Cns Biomarkers by Region

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 10 Impact of Covid-19

10.1 Overview

10.2 Impact on Cns Biomarkers Market

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Product Launches/Approvals

11.3 Collaborations/Partnerships

11.4 SWOT Analysis for Global Cns Biomarker Industry

Chapter 12 Emerging Products/Technologies in the Market

12.1 Blood Tests for Cns Biomarkers

12.2 Focus on Tau Protein

12.3 Digital Biomarkers

12.4 Emerging Clinically Relevant Cns Biomarker Candidates

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

