Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Vertical Mast Lifts Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vertical Mast Lifts estimated at US$967 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2022-2030. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$825.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $263.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Vertical Mast Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$429.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- Aichi
- Altec
- Bronto Skylift
- CTE
- Dingli
- Handler Special
- Haulotte
- JLG
- Palfinger
- Ruthmann
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vertical Mast Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Vertical Mast Lifts Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
INDIA
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: India Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: India 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vertical
Mast Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vertical
Mast Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vertical
Mast Lifts by Application - Construction, Transportation &
Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Vertical Mast Lifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts
by Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Government, Telecommunications and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Vertical Mast
Lifts by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Government,
Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertical Mast Lifts by Application - Construction,
Transportation & Logistics, Government, Telecommunications and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Vertical Mast Lifts by
Application - Construction, Transportation & Logistics,
Global Vertical Mast Lifts Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
