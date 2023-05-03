McPhy Energy: Combined shareholders’ general meeting to be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023: Terms of the availability of the preparatory documents

French English

Grenoble, 3 May 2023 – 5.45 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces the terms of availability of the preparatory documents for its combined shareholders’ general meeting to be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 3.30 pm, on first notice, at the Village CA Sud Rhône-Alpes (Village by CA Grenoble) located 5 Place Nelson Mandela in Grenoble (38000) (the "Meeting").

The meeting notice (avis de réunion) and the convening notice (avis de convocation)1 relating to this Meeting were published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) respectively on 17 April and 3 May 2023 and include the agenda and the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders as well as the modalities of participation and voting at this Meeting. These notices may be consulted on the Company's website (www.mcphy-finance.com) (section “General Meeting”).

The documents provided for in the Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be sent or made available to the Company's shareholders, pursuant to applicable law and regulations2. A request form for provision of documents and information is included in the convening brochure3 and may also be downloaded from the Company's website referred to above.

The documents referred to in the Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may also be consulted on the Company's website referred to above. The other documents and information relating to this Meeting will be available, pursuant to applicable law and regulations, at the Company's registered office, on its website or from Uptevia, as the case may be.

All shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote by attending the Meeting, by being represented by proxy, or by voting by correspondence or the Internet.

This last voting method can be carried out:

by returning by post the voting form, so that it is received no later than three days before the Meeting (i.e., Saturday 20 May 2023 at 11.59 pm (Paris time)), to Uptevia, Service Assemblées, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex (France); or

by voting via the Internet before the Meeting. The VOTACCESS voting website will be open from Wednesday 3 May 2023 to Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 3 pm (Paris time).

The modalities relating to the exercise of the right to vote, including access to the VOTACCESS voting website, are detailed in the convening notice referred to above as well as in the convening brochure to this Meeting4. Regardless of the method of participation used, it is recommended that shareholders express their choice as soon as possible in order to facilitate its processing.

The Company's shareholders are also invited to consult regularly all the information relating to this Meeting published on the Company's website referred to above.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

1 The convening notice was also published in the JAL (Journal d'Annonces Légales) "Les Affiches de Grenoble et du Dauphiné” on 3 May 2023.







2 Any shareholder holding registered shares may, from the time of the convening and up to (and including) the fifth day before the Meeting, request the Company to send it the relevant documents and information. For the shareholder who holds shares in a bearer form, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer securities accounts held by the authorised custodian. Any shareholder may also consult those documents at the Company's registered office (located at 79 Rue Général Mangin in Grenoble (38100)) pursuant to applicable law and regulations.







3 The convening brochure will also be sent to all shareholders holding registered shares by post or electronically (for those who have opted for electronic convocation). The said brochure contains, in addition to the voting form attached to it, the agenda of the Meeting, the resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders as well as the modalities of participation, voting and exercise of the shareholders' rights.







4 The convening brochure is also available on the Company's website referred to above.







