US Payments Forum Resource Seeks to Educate Industry on Real-Time Payments on Mobile Devices

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announces the publication of a new resource aimed at educating the industry on real-time payments use cases on mobile devices. The white paper explores the opportunities and challenges associated with leveraging mobile devices (in this setting) and their impact on real-time payment demand and adoption. “Real-Time Payments with Mobile,” is available for free on the Forum’s website.



Combining real-time payments with mobile capabilities offers a number of advantages to the payments ecosystem, such as instantaneous execution and confirmation and straight-through processing, to name a few. Use cases such as check replacement, automated invoice reconciliation, request for payment, person-to-person (P2P) transactions, QR code payment and emergency disbursement can streamline payment experiences for businesses and consumers alike and enable speedier payment processing.

The white paper assists payment stakeholders looking to better understand how real-time payments are impacting the industry by breaking down:

The benefits of real-time payments with mobile capabilities, including speed of payment, reduced risk and increased communication and clarity for each transaction

The ways businesses can leverage real-time payments for business-to-business (B2B) transactions to improve working capital management and streamline procure-to-pay or order-to-cash processes

The opportunity for instant and secure disbursement for business-to-consumer (B2C) and government-to-consumer (G2C) use cases

The available consumer use cases, such as P2P, bill payment and purchasing with a QR code

The potential barriers to adoption including ubiquity, financial institution participation rates, alias-based directories, QR code standards, security and fraud considerations



This white paper was created by the Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee, with participation from additional Forum members. Organizations, associations, government agencies, and individuals interested in participating in the development of future white papers can visit the Forum’s website to learn about membership opportunities. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

